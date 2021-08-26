“Ted loved everything about Johnson.” So apparently does his extended family. That’s the reason the Alexander family donated the funds to build the extra-special welcome center on the Rail Trail at Johnson’s Old Mill Park, which was formally opened on Sunday. There was great applause from an extra happy crowd as Alexander’s son, Mark, cut a big blue ribbon with a gigantic pair of scissors.
Ted Alexander was a longtime resident of Codding Hollow Road and counted countless Johnsonites as friends. He was active in the community and is remembered by many with love. He brought his family to town in the 1960s, at first camping in a tent on his land and later building the “wooden tent,” a house that had no electricity or running water. Generations of Alexanders grew up and made memories in that getaway spot, which eventually added creature comforts like electricity.
After Alexander’s death, the family contacted Doug Molde, an old friend, for a suggestion for a memorial. Considering his love of hiking, biking and recreating outdoors, Doug proposed the welcome center. The result was a $45,000 donation that would create the Ted Alexander Welcome Center.
Of course, nothing ever goes easy. A deadline of Aug. 22 was imposed, which was said to be impossible. An Act 250 permit was required. The pandemic hit and prices skyrocketed. Lumber was out of sight. Construction equipment was scarce. Howard Romero drew a beautiful plan that would cost more than expected.
But, of course, Johnsonites step up and frequently do the impossible. A committee was formed, and many volunteers and groups got to work, including but not limited to the Johnson Selectboard, the recreation and beautification committees, Nat Kinney, Lisa Crews, Mike Patch and Brian Story.
Molde and Romero were the point people. Donations were made, equipment was lent, and Molde gave the trees from his woods that were milled on Duncan Hastings’ sawmill. Innumerable hours of volunteer labor were accrued. The result is an impressive and charming trompe-l’oeil building façade that’s hand-painted to look like a 1940’s train car, with maps, pictures, picnic tables, water fountain and a lovely memorial to Alexander, whose picture makes one wish they’d known him.
Folks didn’t let sweltering heat keep them from the opening ceremony and speeches were mercifully short. Then the attendees got on to exploring and admiring the displays, potted flowers and thoughtful details that make this place a special reflection of Johnson’s past and present.
Those master grillers, the historical society, cooked and served hot dogs donated by Greg and Dawn Tatro. The cotton candy, alas, melted in the heat. Over at the recreation committee tent, kids made bracelets. The Alexander family came from all over the U.S. and shared stories, greeting everyone warmly with Ted’s same easy, friendly manner, and showing just why he became so beloved a part of our town, his town.
The center is unfinished, due to the aforementioned problems and donations are being sought to make up the $8,000 shortfall. There is a list of needed materials posted on the center’s wall and cash is always appreciated. Contact Molde or Story at the municipal building.
Sadly, the end of summer looms on the horizon, so the last Monday night bake will take place on the Aug. 30 at the oven on the Legion Field. Be there at 5 p.m. for the last free pizza of a successful season.
Will we ever hear the whole story about the big python-ish snake with fangs seen on St. John’s Knoll? If only.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
