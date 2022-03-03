Things went from the sublime to the ridiculous last week. One day was an overnight mini mudseason. What a relief. It was a welcome breath of spring in February and the sight of some green grass. But within 24 hours, it was skimming zero. Funny how February can look like April and April can look like February here in the hills.
Social media sites ran a gamut of opposites as well, with supporters from all sides expressing feelings about selectboard candidates. In a refreshing change, there seems to be no apathy in this contest. And all seem to agree that all the candidates for selectboard are due gratitude for their willingness to do the job.
•••
From their Feb. 9 Johnson Library meeting minutes: “Jeanne (Engel) discussed a time when the town worked with Vermont counsel for rural development in 2004 to develop a strategic plan. It allows for more crossover and communication between all town departments and organizations. She thought maybe contacting Brian Story and seeing if the town could do something like this again would be worthwhile. It seems like a perfect time with all the transitions and energy in the community. Jessica (Bickford) will talk to Brian and see if there would be momentum to do this and if the town would back this process.”
Years ago, Johnson had a communications committee that was beneficial to the town and there has been interest expressed in reviving it.
Collaboration between two community groups, such as recreation teaming with the oven committee to throw the skate and bake parties and the tree board teaming with the historical society and the library to produce a richer arboretum experience are examples of works that produced better outcomes because of community unity. Together, we’re all stronger.
•••
Former game warden Eric Nuse’s wildlife tracking trek through the woods at Northern Vermont University last Saturday was, as Eric’s sojourns always are, a big success. The new snow showed tracks perfectly. Not only did folks learn to identify different tracks, but they also learned to recognize telltale signs that animals leave behind that may not be obvious. It all came with Nuse’s terrific talent to tell a good story.
It was school vacation last week and the library celebrated with a husky scavenger hunt — huskies, that is. It was all about finding 12 dogs in the village and learning about the Iditarod. A storywalk is installed at the Johnson Elementary School playground about an amazing dog as well. On Saturday, March 5, at 1 p.m., kids can join in the Iditarod celebration to meet a husky and a musher in person and do some fun challenges at the playground. Who says winter’s not fun? Kudos to youth librarian Kristen McDowell for her inventive, entertaining support of literacy in our kids.
The village annual meeting’s format will be the same as that of town meeting: Australian ballot, with an informational meeting at least 10 days prior to the vote.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.