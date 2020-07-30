You’d have to be deaf, dumb and blind not to know that the big news in Johnson swarms around hanging the Black Lives Matter flag and the implied racial injustice in the town. It’s seen to be divisive and threatens to rip Johnson apart because of many issues, but mostly because the appropriate discussions haven’t taken place as they should.
It seems that roughly as many citizens do not want to have the American flags removed on Main Street for any reason as there are those who want every other one on the light poles replaced by the BLM flag. The select board and village trustees have had extensive conversations, which can be found in the meeting minutes posted at townfjohnson.com/documents, and it’s important that every Johnson resident read them and weigh in with their opinion.
A desire to make these large issues subject to a townwide vote has been voiced by a significant number of people. As well, there’s unhappiness that the town voted for an inclusivity statement, but much of the rhetoric lately hasn’t been inclusive at all.
Greg Tatro summed it up at the select board meeting on July 20, where the minutes read: “Greg said he agrees that Black lives matter but when we are calling out the president, there are people in town who voted for him and who are not racist. When you are calling them out, you are not including those people in the inclusivity statement. Greg doesn’t want racism but if we want good dialogue we need everyone, not just people who are left of center. He doesn't think Johnson is a racist town. People need to be educated but you can't alienate part of the population, then expect everyone to participate.”
Walter Pomroy pointed out that Johnson’s voters have indicated their wish to have a positive attitude. Not a few are wondering how there came to be so much tension in town. A racial justice committee has been proposed that would be made up of representatives from all sides of the argument in the belief that good dialogue, education and communication can be a way forward. Again, from the minutes: Greg Tatro said “…working together instead of being one-sided. He thinks this committee is good for relieving tensions.” We become split, left and right, losing our community. This is one way to get some of it back.
One thing is certainly true. Johnson has a fine community that has accomplished wonders over the years. Witness Tuesday Night Live. Divisive is not something we need in these difficult times. One has faith that we can survive anything.
• Repairs to the Scribner Bridge were approved at town meeting but they’ve been held up by (what else?) our ever-present coronavirus. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has to do a site study and decide whether the project qualifies for mitigation funds; the timetable for that has been moved up. An engineering study is needed for the bridge repairs, followed by grant applications for construction funding. “Mike (Dunham, select board member) said it is maddening that the wheels move so slowly.” Indeed.
• The select board granted the Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association a trial season of riding ATVs on Railroad Street in order to reach the roads and trails on the south side of town. ATVs already have permission to ride Gould Hill and Clay Hill Roads. This applies to the 2021 season of May-November, as permission from the state to use Route 15 must be sought beforehand.
• One more brick-and-mortar presence goes down, as the Lamoille Chamber of Commerce has decided to close its Lower Main Street office in Morrisville. It will still be doing business as usual and will be available to come to places of business. You can still reach the organization at executivedirector@lamoillechamber.com.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
