In mulling over the past year, which certainly was less than wonderful, the reminder was alive and well that Johnson is strong, resilient and surely deserving of recognition for its achievements. Along with those mentioned in last week’s News and Citizen, two spring to mind that weren’t mentioned: the Johnson Arboretum formally opened in May, overcoming any number of setbacks due to the pandemic, and the Jim Marvin awards in September.
Johnsonites almost swept those, with Lea Kilvadyova and Gordy Smith receiving two lifetime achievement awards, Jenna’s Promise receiving the project design award, Lois Frey won an honorable mention for community service and the Johnson Historical Society’s Holcomb House received an honorable mention in project design.
There were several things on social media last week that rose above politics, issues and widespread negativity. First, a positive message from Kim Dunckley: “Big thanks go out to whoever filled the Prius-eating pothole in front of the Chinese restaurant. You have made the village a safer place (and saved my car from certain demise).”
It’s no small thing to hear someone’s gratitude for what has been done, instead of griping about what hasn’t. And in the spirit of the season, Jayson Hill recognized the true meaning of Christmas with these words: “I just want to put out there to everyone I hope you all have a Merry Christmas and may joy and love fill your homes and hearts. From my family to yours, Merry Christmas.” A heartfelt thank you, Hill.
•••
The town is looking to collect $27,263 in delinquent taxes and will have the first tax sale since 2019. The road crew will be using brine instead of salt this year, to reduce costs and negative environmental impact. This brine will forgo the usual additives used by the state that are known to cause corrosion on vehicles. Instead, it will consist of a salt and water combination that uses the same chemical process as spreading salt but that sticks to the road more fully when applied and works at lower temperatures. It’s expected to result in around a 30 percent savings in salt expenditures.
Of the many candidates who applied for a spot on the racial justice committee, Shayne Spence and Adele MacDowell have been appointed. Selectman Nat Kinney pointed out the value of Spence’s position as a planning commission member and his ability to consider other towns’ experiences with racial justice issues and how they relate to the town’s planning commission and development review board. He also mused about new members and that “by all accounts since the meeting he attended, the racial justice committee meetings have been much different with productive conversation, but as committee members turn over and people lose experience, he would like to have that behavior embedded (not belittling other people, not assuming worst intentions.) That would be his strong recommendation.”
The racial justice committee has asked for an allocation of $825 from the town and has plans to raise the remainder of its planned $2,300 budget for educational opportunities and celebrations.
The Ted Alexander Welcome Center at Old Mill Park has closed out the project’s first phase and is looking forward to the next one. The present budget of $45,000 has been spent and funding going forward must be found. Fortunately, the Alexander family has indicated a willingness to help financially with the artwork envisioned for the building and the village has committed to providing the electrical service labor needed, a savings of $1,500.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
