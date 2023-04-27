The town of Johnson is seeking a volunteer willing to represent the town as part of the Lamoille County Lamoille Valley Rail Trail Committee. This committee is made up of Lamoille County town working cohesively to oversee the rail trail infrastructure. The commitment would be one hour-long meeting a month with an hour to three hours of work a month outside of the scheduled meeting. If interested, send a letter of interest to Brian Story at tojadministrator@townofjohnson.com.

