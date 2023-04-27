The town of Johnson is seeking a volunteer willing to represent the town as part of the Lamoille County Lamoille Valley Rail Trail Committee. This committee is made up of Lamoille County town working cohesively to oversee the rail trail infrastructure. The commitment would be one hour-long meeting a month with an hour to three hours of work a month outside of the scheduled meeting. If interested, send a letter of interest to Brian Story at tojadministrator@townofjohnson.com.
The Johnson Elementary School talent show is set for the end of the school year in June, but there is an opportunity for kids in grades kindergarten to six to practice and refine their acts. With the help of students in the Northern Vermont University Theater Department, Johnson Elementary students can experience being on stage and brainstorming ideas with older students in the field.
Come to the Johnson Elementary School’s music room on Monday, May 1, from 5-6 p.m. to rehearse and see if being on stage is right for you. This experience does not commit students to being in the show, it’s only intended to instill confidence, build relationships and explore options. Email Lisa Crews at Lcrews462@gmail.com for more information.
Parwinder Grewal, the Vermont State University president hired less than a year ago, has stepped down immediately due to personal reasons. This resignation comes less than three months before Northern Vermont State University morphs into Vermont State University, joining forces with Vermont Technical College and Castleton.
Mike Smith, a former Vermont Human Services Secretary, is acting as interim president for Vermont State University. Word came earlier this week that changes to sports programs and closure of libraries have been reversed.
The conservation commission is working with an organization called Bee the Change, to establish a native wildflower garden to support pollinators on town land. Bee the Change will provide seeds and site preparation and has already placed pollinator gardens in more than 30 towns in Vermont, including Hyde Park.
This garden will be established in support of furthering education, supporting teachers, students and summer programs, as well as being a pleasant, natural site for locals, visitors and artists. The goal is to support pollinators that enable the production of seeds and fruits — an essential process for the survival and continuity of plant species.
The garden will cover about an acre of the 1.8-acre parcel across the street from the Johnson Skate Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.