Winter finally arrived with a blast of wind and cold that drove in the people and brought out the deer. The snow is just in time for the mini-Jubilee this year at Jenna’s House and among Main Street’s businesses.
Lamoille Union High School musicians will perform from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Lowe Lecture Hall and Vermont Studio Center will celebrate the jubilee with an open studio event where original art can be purchased and the holiday spirit can be soaked up.
Activities on the green will include kids’ make-and-takes and sixth graders will be selling hot chocolate and refreshments. Over at Jenna’s House, there will be a holiday show on the big screen, tree decorating, kids’ crafts and hot chocolate. Don’t forget to check out local businesses who help make this event possible. It all happens this Friday, Dec. 3, from 4-7 p.m.
Other Christmas gifts can be had by buying an Arboretum gift certificate in any amount from the tree board or at the municipal building. The certificate can be given to commemorate a person or event or just as a meaningful, long-lasting gift.
Winter’s arrival coincided with a serious discussion among the village trustees about the way forward with the village garage. Whatever the outcome, this promises to be a very expensive project. The issue is mold, stemming from an unknown water source that can’t be identified without far more expenditure. A consultant’s assessment report is concisely summed up by Meredith Dolan: “The ability to reuse the structure is not completely off the table but it would require a lot more engineering and investigation to determine what is going on under the slab and how to prevent issues in the future. There is a very high likelihood that the slab would have to be torn out. We could investigate that site further or try to find another location where conditions may be better. Less work would be needed to reuse the structure for a different use where it was not occupied.”
The report advises that there are many things that can be done to improve the problems, but it recommends an engineer’s evaluation of the causes and possible solutions.
The fact that the building wasn’t originally intended to be heated, along with the possible presence of water running over the ledge upon which it sits and its apparent rising through the slab is the crux of the mold-causing problem. Solutions could involve diversion of underground water, putting a vapor barrier on the slab and adding another one on top of it, gutting and redoing the building on the current slab, using the building for unheated purposes and building a new one on a different location, which would involve Act 250 and take much longer to accomplish. It all depends on cost.
Though it’s unknown how much it would run, an engineer’s study could cost $30,000 to $50,000 with recommended testing to follow. Taxpayers already own the land. A new building of the same size is estimated at between $600,000 and $960,000 to build.
A grant possibility is available in April, which may be enough time to acquire the needed information. By the time that might be granted, construction would be pushed past next summer.
With his usual clear-sightedness, Scott Meyer summed it up this way: “There has been a lot of chatter about using the industrial park. But his concern is that this has been going on for a while. We were given notice in the VOSHA report that this could create an immune response in some workers. The amount of exposure triggering an immune response that is not reversible varies from person to person. The industrial park site is years out. That is a pipe dream. There is no infrastructure there. The trustees need to figure this out quickly.”
In the end, trustees voted to put requests for proposals out to engineers in order to determine costs. The whole discussion on this issue can be read in the trustee’s minutes of Nov. 17.
A correction: Shayne Spence was not appointed to the racial justice committee, due to a technicality in which the vacancy wasn’t advertised sufficiently. His application, with those of anyone else who applies, will be considered soon.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
