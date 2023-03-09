Ebeneezer Books will most likely be closing its doors in April or May. Located in the Old Bank Building on the corner of Pearl and Main streets, the adored bookstore of Johnson has been a staple for birthday gift shopping, commemorating milestones, a warm place for browsing and dreaming on gray winter days, and as a place of inspiration and connectivity.
Ebeneezer Books is so uniquely Johnson with its Vermont Studio Center section devoted to writers who have been there on residency and now have published work sitting on a shelf less than a quarter mile from where they were written. I have always admired the curated offerings of diverse voices, the cookbook section of worldly representation, the naturalist collection, large coffee table art books, parenting books, and most of all, the children’s books and toys.
During the most recent Johnson Jubilee, JJ, Ebeneezer Books’s owner, wrapped handfuls of children’s and young adult books and placed them outside the shop as mystery holiday gifts. Her generosity and empathy as a shop owner will be missed — but there is still time to support the work she has done to create a significant Johnson business. Right now, there is a sale on new and used books, gifts, puzzles, games and toys through the rest of March.
The Conservation Commission’s March Gladness series continues Sunday, March 12, at 1:30 p.m. at the Johnson Public Library. Landscaping with Pollinators is the theme, and Laura Johnson from University of Vermont Extension Pollinator Program will talk about her work with this topic and its implications.
There are fellowships and grants available at the Vermont Studio Center for six- to 12-month studio rentals for Lamoille County based visual artists and writers. This is a relatively new initiative at the center to provide rental studio space, community support and networking opportunities for Vermont artists and writers.
Studio access is 24-hours/7 days a week with access to public events, including visiting artist and writer talks and programs, Red Mill Gallery openings and open studios through the residency program. Applications are accepted through March 19.
Harlan Mack, a Johnson-based artist, will exhibit “A Constellation of Friendships” at the Red Mill Gallery March 12 to April 16. Mack works narratively through painting, sculpture and oral storytelling. His work has been building itself around a fictitious future that explores and contemplates themes related to experience, history and potential.
Mack’s most recent exhibit utilizes interconnecting pieces made from reclaimed boards to reference imagery and bonds of longtime friends. These wall-hung wood assemblages bring painted fragments together to become more than the sum of their parts. There will be an opening reception on Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m. at the Red Mill Gallery at the Vermont Studio Center. This event is free and open to the public.
