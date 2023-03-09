Ebeneezer Books will most likely be closing its doors in April or May. Located in the Old Bank Building on the corner of Pearl and Main streets, the adored bookstore of Johnson has been a staple for birthday gift shopping, commemorating milestones, a warm place for browsing and dreaming on gray winter days, and as a place of inspiration and connectivity.

Ebeneezer Books is so uniquely Johnson with its Vermont Studio Center section devoted to writers who have been there on residency and now have published work sitting on a shelf less than a quarter mile from where they were written. I have always admired the curated offerings of diverse voices, the cookbook section of worldly representation, the naturalist collection, large coffee table art books, parenting books, and most of all, the children’s books and toys.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.