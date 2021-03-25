The village will hold its annual election on Tuesday, April 6, with voting by Australian ballot at the municipal building from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The vote of biggest concern will be acceptance of the 2021-2022 budget of $521,336, of which about $112,018 will be raised from taxes.
A non-binding question will also be asked: “Shall the trustees enter into discussion with the town of Johnson Selectboard with regard to a possible merger of the town and village?” Before the vote, voters will want to read the study done by Kent Gardner that looks into the question and gives information that can inform your decision. Find it at townofjohnson.com under the news section, titled “CGR Assessment of Merger Prospects for Town & Village of Johnson.”
Funding requests were on the agenda for last Friday’s special selectboard meeting to discuss ideas for spending federal money that may come Johnson’s way from the COVID-19 relief package. Though it’s not known how much money may be involved, it’s believed that large projects are applicable. Very large.
That put infrastructure at the yet-to-happen light industrial park at the top of the wishlist, followed by improvements at the Goodwin House, aka the food shelf building, and a bridge over the Lamoille connecting the skate park with Old Mill Park. It’s also unknown when these projects might be approved.
According to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, roughly $360,000 in further federal money through the American Rescue Plan will be arriving in Johnson at some later date. Those figures are being finalized.
The library reports that all is going well, with successful online reading programs, the ongoing bookbinding class and the recent well-received presentation from Waterman Orchards on growing berries. Coming in April will be a presentation on the Green River Reservoir and outdoor programs on wildflowers and birdwatching in May.
Another elementary school book club will be done soon. Work is also continuing on a mission statement and an memorandum of understanding with the town. Our librarians and their trustees are dynamos, make no mistake.
Spring planning is heating up at the recreation committee, with baseball registration still open. A spring spruce-up is planned for Saturday, May 1, from 8-10 a.m. at Old Mill Park. Lea Kilvadyova’s family has offered to donate $20,000 in her memory that would benefit Old Mill Park or the rail trail, with an emphasis on children or recreation.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
