Chester is a village cat-about-town, well known for visiting his neighbors. A social people-puss, the young black-and-gray-striped cat hasn’t been seen since Feb. 25 and his cat-mom, Gracie Kennaugh, wants him back.
Anyone who has had a fur-person disappear knows the devastation that goes with it. Chester is a smart escape artist who, despite efforts, can’t be kept inside and thinks nothing of walking into village houses. But he always comes back to his Lower Main Street home. Gracie appeals to anyone who may know where Chester is to let her know and to everyone in the area to investigate sheds, garages and the like where he might be trapped. Contact her at gracekennaugh@gmail.com.
•••
A team from Johnson has been working with the state as part of a pilot program to write an addendum to the tree warden statutes that will protect public shade trees. Johnson’s shade tree preservation team has wrapped up its plan development and will host a public information meeting to explain it on Thursday, March 17, at the municipal building at 6 p.m. The plan basically restores the authority of the tree warden to its former status, which was changed when the state rewrote the tree warden statutes last year. Vermont Urban and Community Forestry’s Joanne Garton, tree warden Noel Dodge and tree board members will be on hand to answer questions. If you have tree warden or tree law questions, this will be the place to get answers.
After this meeting, the plan will be presented to the selectboard for its approval.
Yoga for Aging Bodies, a free series of classes offered by the Johnson Library, promises support of physical, emotional and mental health with the Iyengar method, which focuses on aligning the body through precision, sequence and use of props. It’s open to all, with priority given to elders. It happens at Jenna’s Promise on Tuesdays from March 15-April 19 from 10-11:30 a.m. It is funded with a grant from the Copley Fund and the donation of space by Jenna’s. Register by calling the library at 635-7141.
This year’s Arbor Day is a big one: the 150th year celebration of planting trees. The tree board has been awarded a $5,000 grant from Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation and they’ll be doing up Arbor Day at the arboretum with a party and planting six to 10 trees and shrubs on Saturday, May 7, starting at 1 p.m. If you don’t want to plant, mulch, water or fence, just come to admire the unusual plantings, eat cookies and be part of a great community event.
Later in the spring, the board will also have the eight ash trees in Old Mill Park treated to prevent their loss by emerald ash borer damage.
The pest was found in Belvidere last fall, making it important to inoculate ash trees that should be saved, such as the specimen tree in the front yard. The ash trees at the park comprise most of the shade there, and the fact that it is illegal to dig into the ground and disturb the cap that covers most of that area makes it extra-important to save them.
No new trees can be planted.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.