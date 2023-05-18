Arbor Day is all the more worthy of celebrating when you live in a town that has an established and growing arboretum. Saturday, May 13, the Johnson Tree Board and Johnson Public Library gave the community a work-party celebration. There was a story walk and activities for kids, refreshments and tree plantings that community members of all ages could take part in.
The arboretum is located behind 21 Clay Hill, with signs and a footpath from on-street parking. It serves as a unique public space in nature that is both quiet and diverse. There are many unique species of labeled trees to admire. If you haven’t spent time at the arboretum, consider this your sincere invitation.
Start saving your redeemable bottles and cans for the Johnson Recreation Bottle Drive on Sunday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Johnson municipal office. Bring your bottles down to the town offices to help the Johnson Recreation Department fundraise. While you’re there, enjoy shopping at a tag sale by the department during those same hours.
The town has money available for loans at lower interest rates than most banks. There are town funds that can be loaned to members of the community to promote economic and community development. The total amount is limited, and in most cases the funds are best used to provide “gap” or supplemental funding for start-ups, job creation and retention.
The intent of the Johnson Revolving Loan Fund is to provide very low interest rates to put these funds to work for the betterment of the community. If you have a project that meets any of these criteria, reach out to the selectboard for more information.
The new playground at Old Mill Park has already proven to be a draw to the town and local park. There will be a dedication on Sunday, May 21, at 7 p.m. in memory of Lea Kilvadyova, celebrating Lea’s Playground. Kilvadyova was Johnson’s former community and economic development coordinator, who was instrumental in many developments, the Old Mill Park being one of her big successes.
Johnson Works is hosting Johnson’s first annual outdoor craft fair. It will be held on Sunday, June 11, at Legion Field on School Street. Now is the time to sign up to be a vendor if you are a crafter, artist or young entrepreneur. Even kids can sign up. The community oven will offer wood-fired treats. If interested in vending, contact carri.ferrari.vt@gmail.com. More information will be shared as the time gets closer, but consider participating, visiting and shopping to make the first market party a success.
