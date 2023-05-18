Arbor Day is all the more worthy of celebrating when you live in a town that has an established and growing arboretum. Saturday, May 13, the Johnson Tree Board and Johnson Public Library gave the community a work-party celebration. There was a story walk and activities for kids, refreshments and tree plantings that community members of all ages could take part in.

The arboretum is located behind 21 Clay Hill, with signs and a footpath from on-street parking. It serves as a unique public space in nature that is both quiet and diverse. There are many unique species of labeled trees to admire. If you haven’t spent time at the arboretum, consider this your sincere invitation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.