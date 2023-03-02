The village trustees have discussed the possibility of no longer clearing snow and ice around the cold spring on Main Street. There is concern about taxpayer funding being used to clear the area, which encourages the consumption of untested water. On the other hand, there are countless neighbors who continue to rely on the spring through all seasons.
If this area isn’t cleared in the winter months, there will undoubtedly be perilous conditions getting to the water access. The village trustees plan to decide about this at their next regular meeting on Monday, March 13 at 6 p.m. at the municipal office.
The Johnson Food Shelf is looking for a volunteer to work once a month on Tuesday or Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, or Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. Food shelf volunteers are a great bunch to work with and the service is very rewarding. If you can commit to a shift once a month, email Diane Lehouiller at dianelehouiller@gmail.com or call the food shelf at 802-635-9003.
Town Meeting Day is Tuesday, March 7 at Johnson Elementary School. The polls are open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. in the Johnson Elementary School library. Town meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium. Coffee will be available, as well as the famous pies by the historical society.
The sixth grade is taking the annual potluck lunch on as a fundraising opportunity for their May class trip to the Hulbert Outdoor Center in Fairlee. There will be a suggested donation of $5 per person. The community oven will be fired up for pizzas and other side dishes and desserts will be available. If folks want to bring a dish to contribute to this community meal and fundraiser, consider this your invitation and your thanks.
There will be a celebration of Eric Osgood’s 27 years of service to the town of Johnson on Saturday, March 4, from 2-4 p.m. at Jenna’s House, 117 St. John’s Street. Osgood’s dedication to Johnson includes being on the selectboard since 1996, while serving as both selectboard chair from 1999-2022 and emergency management director from 1999-2023.
He was in the fire department for more than a decade, chair of the sheriff’s advisory board for more than two decades and served on the Vermont League of Cities and Towns board for nearly 15 years. Within the 27 years of service to Johnson, he has received the Secretary of State Public Service Community Service Award twice, was the Municipal Person of the Year in 2007 and was deemed Emergency Manager of the Year in 2018. There’s no question as to why the 2019-20 Johnson Town Report was dedicated to him.
