The village trustees have discussed the possibility of no longer clearing snow and ice around the cold spring on Main Street. There is concern about taxpayer funding being used to clear the area, which encourages the consumption of untested water. On the other hand, there are countless neighbors who continue to rely on the spring through all seasons.

If this area isn’t cleared in the winter months, there will undoubtedly be perilous conditions getting to the water access. The village trustees plan to decide about this at their next regular meeting on Monday, March 13 at 6 p.m. at the municipal office.

