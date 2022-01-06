Happy new year, Johnsonites! Hope springs eternal with the passing of an old and not-so-great year. For many, 2022 is especially hopeful. May we see the end of COVID-19.
Sadly, the first news of the first week isn’t rosy. Nat Kinney has announced that he won’t be running for reelection to the selectboard when his present term is up in March. That’s sad news indeed. For 10 years, Kinney has been a devoted, caring selectman who has always been supportive of Johnson’s volunteers and willing to step up in various ways. He’s also experienced and knowledgeable, able to succeed as chairperson when the need arises. The town will miss him.
Fortunately, Kinney followed the correct procedure in letting the voters know that an opening on the selectboard will happen and that a need exists for qualified people to run in March. He has offered to answer questions about serving on the selectboard.
To get on the ballot, a person is required to get signatures of registered Johnson voters on a petition. The petition can be picked up at the town clerk’s office. Signatures must be submitted to the town clerk Rosemary Audibert, by Monday, Jan. 24. The election will be held on March 1, Town Meeting Day, by paper ballot. Anyone with questions about that process can call the town clerk’s office at 635-2611.
On Dec. 31 the news was that the entire town road crew had been exposed to the coronavirus, with two testing positive. All are isolated and for now, public works will be on an emergency-only basis.
This warning has gone out: “We believe that there will be minimal disruption to the public and that we will be able to meet all of our safety needs. Johnson residents should still prepare for possible delays and drive on winter roads with the utmost caution.”
Service has been fine. Very early on New Year’s, plow trucks were out dealing with ice. Neighboring towns and local individuals will be helping Johnson get through this latest problem. Best wishes to our road guys for speedy recoveries.
Theft has gotten far too prevalent in the area lately, especially to the owner of the mailbox on Waterman Road. Would whoever stole the antlers off that mailbox please return them? Stealing someone’s antlers is lower than low.
In a town divided into two governing bodies like Johnson, town and village, some folks are confused about who has jurisdiction over what. Here are the jointly owned buildings and the property upon which they sit: technically the garages are jointly owned. Near the garages, two storage sheds are jointly owned, as are the municipal building, the food shelf building and a generator pad. The town owns Old Mill Park, and the village owns the fire station.
From there it becomes a bit murky. The salt shed and smokehouse are on jointly owned property but were built and are used by the town and fire department, respectively.
Though there has been plenty of discussion among trustees and selectboard members in the past, there are no written rules around investment and repairs on jointly held properties. Case in point is the soon to be replaced or repaired village garage to the tune of a possible $1 million.
Investing that much in a jointly owned building is understandably unappealing to the village. It’s been suggested that some properties, such as the building that houses the food shelf, could be transferred to the entity that has the most use of it.
A memorandum of understanding will be written by acting village manager Meredith Dolan and town administrator Brian Story that clearly delineates responsibilities and liabilities for each property, beginning with the two garages.
Both the trustees and selectboard agreed to turning over the food shelf building and salt shed to the town and the smokehouse to the village. The municipal building will continue with joint owners and responsibilities.
After it’s written, the memorandum of understanding will be reviewed by both boards.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
