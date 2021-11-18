The village has a lot on its plate lately, financially speaking, and most of it positive. Two grant opportunities are available: one fun and one that’s deadly serious. A $4,000 grant would pay for improvements to Legion Field: lights at the community oven and bandstand, and fire pits, firewood, benches and sleds for winter use. Though it has not been discussed with the town, the idea is for this village grant to pay for the items with the town paying for the electricity to run the lights.
A much larger grant may be available through the USDA’s Community Facilities Program, which would pay 75 percent of rebuilding the village garage. The application is due in mid-December, which wouldn’t leave time for reopening the Act 250 permit. It’s believed that if the garage is rebuilt on the same foundation, which could be protected against water infiltration, they “may have the ability to do that without many regulatory hurdles.” If they elected to move the building’s location, environmental issues would need to be worked out and there would be no chance of making a December application deadline. The consensus of the trustees was to move forward.
Trustees finalized the loan agreement for the $345,000 River Road ejector station project and they discussed the necessity for finding a backup well for municipal water. Options aren’t cheap and more information is being sought.
Discussion about the Railroad Street and Talc Mill brownfields study and possible redevelopment was revisited with Lamoille County Planning Commission’s Melanie Riddle. Read the entire discussion in the Nov. 8 trustee meeting minutes. The town would need to be involved, so a joint meeting is planned for more discussion.
Requirements around upgrading electric meters to smart meters have become astronomically expensive and the village is considering its options. Possible loans and funding may be available.
Trustees talked about hiring a grant writer but was put on hold until the budget is completed. Scott Meyer suggested that “it would be helpful to have a section in the village and town annual reports showing grants applied for and received. That way taxpayers have a good indication what we applied for and what the success rate was.”
The fire department is looking for volunteers. In the first part of the new year, a new firefighter and a new junior firefighter will join the ranks.
The moral of this story is: it’s not as easy as they sometimes make it look. The trustees and the selectboard deal with vastly different, weighty and complicated issues. They put in a great deal of time for a very small compensation. Appreciate them.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
