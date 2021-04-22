There’s potential good news from a couple of different sources on Johnson’s horizon this week. As of Saturday, April 17, 54.5 percent of eligible people in Lamoille County have received at least one vaccine dose and 34.8 percent of all eligible Vermonters are all done. Johnson’s Emergency Management Team plans to discuss ways to safely begin to loosen up restrictions on building closures and gatherings.
The library is thinking ahead to opening the library in a greater capacity and wishes to get the new ramp and railing repairs finished before then. They’ve had to accept a $1,500 increase in the project price because of higher material costs, but are finally able to proceed with the job. Picnic tables and a potential bike rack will be added to the side yard and renovated gardens with colorful perennials will add a spiffy look.
Another idea to add a railed stairway off the ramp toward the picnic area is being pursued that will provide access to the new gathering site. Money from different grants is expected to be used for these improvements and a Vermont community grant has already bought two picnic tables and two laptops. Also, $550 in donations has come in, earmarked for books. Jeanne Engel, the librarian, said despite COVID, people had been very generous to the library with help, gifts and supplies.
•••
The Tuesday Night Live Committee is assuming that there will be opportunity to have normal gatherings sometime after July 4, so tenuous plans are being made for concerts, with safety protocols, that may change in the event of virus spikes later on. Nothing is certain these days, is it?
The Recreation Committee is looking forward to baseball season with an appeal for umpires for the Little League. Most of their games are played on weekday afternoons in Lamoille County. Contact Lisa Crews for information and to sign on at tojrecreation@townofjohnson.com.
Here’s a note from Diane Lehouillier, Racial Justice Committee member: “The Racial Justice Committee meets on the first Thursday of each month on the town Zoom link at 6 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend and encouraged to speak to give their input on how they can make our town and village a more welcoming and inclusive community. When the committee has educational speakers, books to read and discussions, they hope the community would participate in these discussions. All are welcome.”
•••
Drug Takeback Day is this Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and local dropoff sites are at the sheriff’s department in Hyde Park and Kinney Drugs in Morrisville. Misuse of prescription drugs is not a small problem. Last October, Vermont collected 4,498 pounds of them. It’s free, safe, and aimed at keeping them out of the hands of those who might misuse them and out of the environment as well. If you miss it, Copley Hospital has year-round take-back.
•••
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reminds us that April is Earth Month and Thursday, April 22, is Earth Day, and that it’s “a great year to connect with nature and ‘think global, act local’ and help preserve the natural world in your neighborhood.”
In celebration of that, the Vermont Natural Resources Council will present Beekeeping 101: A Year in the Life, a virtual workshop that “explores a year in the life of a beekeeper” and everything bees. Want to help support the beleaguered bees that make our lives possible? Here’s a good place to start. It’s on Thursday, April 22, from 1-2 p.m. and registration is at vnrc.org/events. Connecting with nature is so natural to us here in the best place on earth to live. Are we lucky or what?
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
