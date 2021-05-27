These aren’t your grandmother’s trees. That was the aim of the tree board on that early winter night in 2019 when it decided that building an arboretum was an outstanding idea with plenty of benefits. Fast forward two years to last Saturday, with hundreds of volunteer hours under their belts, the board formally opened the arboretum with a party and a large bunch of happy, tree-appreciating folks who helped plant, mulch and fence four unusual trees.
After the 2019 winter of research and planning, active work started with getting permission from the selectboard to use the Duba Field, the only location in the village that could accommodate a project that big. Dozens of conversations were had with as many people. Doug Molde gave a great deal of his time and legal expertise. Bill Perkins helped with defining the borders and giving the background of the field. A grant was obtained that was less than needed, making it necessary for the board to get out and beg for donations.
Judith Irvin, of Outdoor Spaces Landscape Design, made a terrific plan and provided it at a discount. The board bought 10 trees and shrubs, thinking that a spring opening would happen on Arbor Day in May 2020, but all that happened was a restriction that they couldn’t even meet as a group for an indefinite future. Those trees were finally planted in September, with no fanfare.
Over the following fall, winter and early spring, a logo was professionally created from a concept that Noel Dodge whipped off on a piece of scrap paper in an inspired moment, a letterhead and banner were made, signage was researched and ordered, a mulch storage area was built, the old backstop was dismantled, rusty old signage was removed, a wish list of worthy trees was created, a kiosk was designed and built, paths were laid out, which was a far more difficult procedure than you might think, and a method of permanently marked paths worked out, professional labeling for each tree was made, a system of cataloguing was begun, the village volunteered to remove the old benches and backstop posts, dig the holes for all the trees, and install the chain link around the mulch storage, a kaleidoscope of materials were ordered, and volunteers stepped in to help.
Sources of money were sought and an anonymous donation of $1,000 in materials was made to honor the memory of Joseph A. Bay. A board member gave everybody a T-shirt with the arboretum logo so they’d be posh for the party. Jess Zenghut, Lois Frey, Kim Hoffman, and Lauren Phillie all gave enough of their time to be considered honorary board members.
A huge patch of knotweed and bush honeysuckle along the Checkerberry Brook was cleared of decades of old fencing and trash, cut and burned, and Ben Waterman donated rototilling so grass can be planted in order to keep it mowed in the future. That field started out as an overwhelming project and it looks a whole lot better now.
For the opening, a Corylus ‘Red Dragon’, Acer pseudosieboldianum ‘North Wind’ and ‘Ice Dragon’, and a tri-color beech were planted with plenty of enthusiastic help. Definitely not your grandmother’s trees. Martha Leonard, you’re an ace with a shovel! Refreshments were supplied by Laraway Youth Services and Sterling Market. It was all a ton of fun.
The arboretum is open to all people, but not pets. It’s a great place to relax and learn about the variety and uniqueness to be found in trees. Everything growing there can be grown in your own yard, if sited and cared for correctly. The board can help with any information. Look for more news next week on how you can help out.
On another community note, that guy who doesn’t like his name put in the paper painted the tables and benches on the green, restoring them to their pre-winter spiffy-ness.
On Saturday, May 29, the library will host a nature walk with Roo Slagle from 9-10:30 a.m. Meet under the shelter at Old Mill Park and investigate the springtime doings of birds, flowers and plants. The rain date is Sunday, May 30. To sign up, contact the library at 635-7141 or email johnsoncirc@gmail.com.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
