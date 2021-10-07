There’s never a shortage of fun stuff in Johnson and last week was no exception. Kudos to Tom Carney for organizing the first annual tractor parade, which happened happily in the downpour last Saturday. Twenty tractors and three lawnmowers turned out for a sizeable crowd who had many a positive and appreciative comment.
From there it was on to celebrate the unveiling of the World Cow, a spiffy larger-than-life-size Holstein with the map of the world as spots, displayed against the bright red and blue east wall of the former Parker’s truss building. It conveniently faces Railroad Street, making it enjoyable for drivers as well as bikers.
“It was really fun and made us all smile,” says organizer Kyle Nuse. “It was truly a community affair with village trustees, selectboard members, Vermont Studio Center, NVU, Jenna’s Promise folks, kids and people from neighboring communities all enjoying conversation, ice cream, mud puddles, selfies in front of the mural, cow balloons and laughs.” There was a raffle, too.
The first visitor of 60-plus who turned out was the multicolored cow from the municipal building that’s now the Sterling Snow Riders’ mascot, who didn’t eat a lot of the donated Kingdom Creamery ice cream.
World Cow was made possible by the Johnson Beautification Committee and Jenna’s Promise and generously sponsored by the town, university and a variety of businesses.
The project is part of the Vermont-based worldwide effort to spread the message that “we’re all spots on the same cow,” bringing the world closer through kindness. Laughter brings us closer, too, and Saturday’s event fit that bill nicely.
•••
The selectboard and village trustees met jointly last week to discuss two weighty issues: the merger and cybersecurity. At last spring’s town and village meetings, voters overwhelmingly approved pursuing discussion about moving forward with a merger. Since then, not much has been done about it, in part because of the village manager vacancy — $15,000 was spent by the village and town for Kent Gardner’s merger assessment but it’s generally felt to be flawed and that another study and consultant are needed. Johnson officials decided to take what’s useful from the report and eventually develop a plan on “how we would merge and present it to the voters, and they can give a yay or nay.”
There probably won’t be a vote at the next town meeting, but committees will be formed, and proposals will be made. That is expected to happen in January, after the budget talks are finished.
The cybersecurity contract was already expired when it came up for discussion, so it was voted to renew with The Tech Group, despite the new procurement policy of requiring three bids. Added to the existing contract were increased protection against ransomware attack and computer crashes. From the joint meeting minutes: “Beth moved to authorize the selectboard chair to sign a three-year contract with The Tech Group including remote care managed services for $1371.50 per month, the Vermont cloud restoration data platform for $195 per month and $780 for cloud data restoration onboarding.”
It was passed by the village and selectboard.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.