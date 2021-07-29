There were high marks last Tuesday for an over-the-top Tuesday Night Live and low marks for the thunder and lightning that ended it early. Johnson native Chris Lyon and his band were also sensational. The historical society sold all its hot dogs and almost all its pie when the weather broke an hour and a half after things got underway. Thunderstorms are the only reason Tuesday Night Live will shut down, due to the danger from lightning.
Next week Blackwolf and Bryan Blanchette will be on stage for some Abenaki songwriting.
Take care when crossing the bridge at Journey’s End; the railing is broken. Conservation commission members can’t explain why or how the post supporting the handrail broke off but suspect that horseplay may have been involved. It will be repaired.
An unusual and thought-provoking dialogue took place at the July 16 selectboard meeting during the racial justice committee’s monthly presentation. Offie Wortham offered a different approach than the committee’s to achieving diversity. From the minutes: He put forward “a proposal on how to bring in more people of color to diversify the state. People like to be with people who are like them in terms of lifestyle, socioeconomic level or even religion. He feels it is crazy to try to attract people who are dissimilar just because of their color. The important thing is not color but lifestyle. We need to attract people who are educated ... There are a lot of educated Black people out there and they will come here if they know Vermont is a very friendly place with good schools and nice neighborhoods. We have to go after people with a similar lifestyle to us. They will feel perfectly comfortable here, as he does.”
•••
With emerald ash borer on our borders, it makes sense to plan to protect ash trees that can be saved. That can only be done by injecting the tree at one-to-two-year intervals by a licensed pesticide applicator and should be done before the tree is infested but after the area is infested. Injecting into the trees’ vascular system carries the treatment from the roots to the leaves and reduces hazard to pollinators, birds and people because there is no drift. Other treatments, such as dumping chemicals on the ground around the tree or applied to bark or foliage, are not recommended.
Fortunately, Johnson and the surrounding towns have not seen borers yet, but we border the high-risk area around Chittenden and Washington counties. Johnson is also fortunate in not having ash planted as street trees, which would need to be treated or replaced when infested. It’s too soon to treat now but it’s not too soon to decide which significant ash trees should be saved. The tree board, for example, is discussing treating the ash at Old Mill Park, which make up almost all the trees on the field. More at vtinvasives.org.
For entertainment, Aug 8-15 is Open Farm Week statewide. It features 90 diverse activities at farms all over Vermont that range from educational to thoughtful to just plain fun. Up north, you can take in a corn maze, dairy and winery tours, bird and bug walks, walk and talk with an Abenaki chief, eat ice cream, attend a pie contest, and learn how to produce lavender, among other things. A schedule of events is at diginvt.com.
And best of all, Aug. 8 is International Cat Day.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.