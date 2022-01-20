This headline news came in from a Johnsonite on a recent sub-zero morning: Elderly 85-year-old force to go for the paper because wife was on the phone with girlfriend! It’s big news if it’s your news.
Moving on to other big news, seeing as most of us took the cold in stride, another selectboard member, Mike Dunham, will not run for re-election. That means two selectboard seats will be voted on at town meeting on March 1.
Those who do step up work wonders, such as our Community Oven Committee. Coming up on Saturday, Jan. 29 will be the winter’s first Skate and Bake. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., they’ll have “sweet and savory wood-fired hand pies, cookies, coffee, cocoa and tea all by donation. There will be bonfires, music, and skates available for those who need them. Come down and enjoy the new lights, seating, and more” Bring the whole family and thank those volunteers for the party and for writing the grant that bought the seating, lights and more.
Congrats to Peter Hammond, who has joined the fire department. Before moving to Johnson, Hammond volunteered for his previous location’s fire department for 15 years. He’s a swell addition to our town, having joined the conservation commission as well.
The library has play dough and modeling clay in its ready-to-take-home crafts. Storytime is live on Facebook on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and they have imagination-provoking storytime bags and educational kits with themed books and activities designed to spark investigation. Starting on Jan. 28, the youth book group meets on Fridays on Zoom at 4 p.m. to discuss “Apothecary” by Maile Meloy. To reserve a book, contact kristen.johnsonlibrary@gmail.com.
The library’s veggie gardening talk on Zoom was rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, 4-5:30 p.m. Foote Brook Farm’s Tony and Joie Lehouillier will answer all related questions. Contact the library for login directions.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Carl Powden, who died last week. He worked as the Vermont Land Trust’s regional director for the northern Greens and as such made a big difference for the farmers who worked with him to conserve their lands against development. His annual cider parties are sure to be missed, too.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
