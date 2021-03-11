Morristown, VT (05661)

Today

Snow of varying intensity. Windy at times this evening. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow of varying intensity. Windy at times this evening. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.