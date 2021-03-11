Here’s a nice concept after a winter of restricted staying in and shivering: this weekend will be a busy one. On Sunday, March 14, another Stuff the Truck event will take place at Sterling Market from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The last such event was extremely successful and helped fill the shelves of Johnson’s Food Pantry, as this one will do.
Sterling Market will provide low prices on staples that will fill that truck and those shelves.
“The Food Shelf has remained open throughout the pandemic to help our community with groceries during this time. Thank you for your generosity,” the food shelf said in a note. The food shelf is located at 661 Railroad St., and is open Tuesday and Friday from 9-noon and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m.
•••
Another of the library’s terrific virtual presentations will take place on Sunday, March 14, from 4:30-6 p.m. Johnson’s Waterman Orchards will be the subject, with owners Ben and Stacey Waterman talking about tberry growing for home gardeners — planting, cultivation and pest management of different varieties of strawberries, blueberries and brambles. Our library has the great ability to entertain while educating us with topics that fit most everybody’s taste. Sign up by calling the library at 635-7141 or emailing johnsoncirc@gmail.com.
There are big doings at the United Church Thrift Shop. Their fill-a-bag clothing sale is happening on Saturdays, March 13 and 20, from 9-noon.
•••
Want to give back, feel good, and stay active in the community? There are varied openings on town boards waiting for volunteers. They include two planning commission vacancies, one conservation commission vacancy, and one on the racial justice committee. Two positions that represent the community are also open: town energy coordinator and representative to the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District. Reach out to tojadministrator@townofjohnson.com or to a member of those committees for more information.
As well, the tree board is forming a committee to work with the state forestry division to write a shade tree preservation plan and would like to have interested volunteers join in. This will strengthen the tree warden statutes and can give more protection to significant trees. Do you have an idea of which trees should be protected in town? Contact Sue Lovering at 635-8315 for information.
You needn’t be a member of any committee or commission to be involved. Most groups welcome volunteer help, whether it’s field work or cerebral.
•••
During the Feb. 27 selectboard informational meeting, it was pointed out that Johnson pays almost half million dollars to the sheriff’s department. What is the return on that expense? Selectboard member “Nat Kinney said we have recognized that sheriff’s department expenses are outstripping our ability to pay. We entered into a three-year informal agreement with the sheriff that for three years the department will limit budget increases to 3 percent and, simultaneously, we will form a committee to study options for maintaining law enforcement coverage in a sustainable way. That committee is underway now.” The minutes from the law enforcement study committee are on the town website but difficult to find. One must type the name in the search bar. The law enforcement review page, also on the town website, will give no information. Perhaps this situation will be addressed in the new website that’s planned for 2021.
Comparing public safety costs between communities involves far more than the amount spent. The crux of the issue is coverage. Though it would be less expensive to hire the state police, as some towns do, coverage would be part time and wouldn’t handle crime, unlike the 24/7 service that we have now from the sheriff. That service includes a police detective “who looks into drug issues, sexual assaults, etc.”
It may seem that much of the sheriff’s time is taken with domestic disputes and occasionally hilarious calls, but the fact remains that serious crime exists here. Response time would be significantly longer, as Johnson is an hour away from the nearest state police barracks.
State police are short-handed now, and there is a question as to whether they could take on more work. Another problem with comparing town expenditures is that different towns structure their budgets differently and may consider parts of public safety, such as vehicles, to be within the general budget. Resulting different figures create an apple-orange situation.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
