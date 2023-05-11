A lease has been signed and the news is official: Mud and Lace, a children’s consignment boutique, is going to be setting up shop in the Old Bank Building, at the current site of Ebeneezer Books, on the corner of Main Street and Pearl Street. Mud and Lace began in October 2021 on the business owner’s kitchen table. Its mission is to reduce the impact of clothing on landfills and offer affordable used clothing so everyone in our community can shop with them. When Mud and Lace settles into the new space in July, the store will begin accepting consignment items, including used clothing for newborns through kids’ sizes 14/16. There will also be maternity clothing, outerwear, toys, footwear, equipment and accessories.
Johnson United Church will offer its last Taco Tuesday fundraising event for Heifer Project International on Saturday, June 3 from 4-7 p.m. The church has hosted several monthly Taco Tuesdays, with the plan for accumulated funds to be allocated for Heifer International, as well as funding a family or person in Johnson who would like to own chickens, goats or an established garden but does not have the means to begin. The qualifications for applying are that food assistance would be beneficial for your family, your living arrangements are in a setting where you can provide proper care for the animal or garden space, and you can commit to raising said animal and garden. Your application will be confidential unless you decide otherwise. To apply, call Rev. Summers of the United Church of Johnson at 802-730-0168.
At the final Taco Tuesday, there will be a barbeque celebration continuing the Central American country themes with a meal highlighting Belize. Grilled shrimp, ribs, tacos, salads and dessert will be available, as well as pinata games, Latin American flag games and group games for all. They will also host a short program with speaker and neighbor Dorigen Kinney, director of the Johnson Food Shelf, who will describe hunger concerns in Johnson, Lamoille County and Vermont as a whole. Children with the church and the Heifer Project will present on the hunger concerns in Central American countries.
The United Church of Johnson thrift shop has also added another shopping day and hours to its schedule. At present, the days and hours are Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon weekly. The church will accept one white trash bag of clean, undamaged things only on the days and times they are open. The United Church of Johnson is located at 100 Lower Main St. West, across from Sterling Market. The thrift store is around the back of the building.
Lamoille Valley Dance Academy is putting on a performance of “Brave.” It is set in medieval Scotland where a girl is set to carve out her own path in life. This tale of courage and defiance will be on Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at Dibden Center for the Arts at Northern Vermont University. Tickets are available through the Lamoille Valley Dance Academy’s website.
