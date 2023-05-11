A lease has been signed and the news is official: Mud and Lace, a children’s consignment boutique, is going to be setting up shop in the Old Bank Building, at the current site of Ebeneezer Books, on the corner of Main Street and Pearl Street. Mud and Lace began in October 2021 on the business owner’s kitchen table. Its mission is to reduce the impact of clothing on landfills and offer affordable used clothing so everyone in our community can shop with them. When Mud and Lace settles into the new space in July, the store will begin accepting consignment items, including used clothing for newborns through kids’ sizes 14/16. There will also be maternity clothing, outerwear, toys, footwear, equipment and accessories.

