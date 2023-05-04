Saturday, May 6 will be the 53rd year that Vermont not only observes but actively takes part in Green Up Day — a statewide volunteer initiative to clean our roadsides and pick up garbage. It’s an opportunity to work together to take back the streets sprinkled with cans and plastics. Green trash bags will be available at the village green at 8 a.m. with the final trash pick-up on the village green at 3 p.m. Full green trash bags can also be left on the side of the road for the public works crew to pick up. The town is also seeking a new coordinator for next year’s Green Up Day. This is a great opportunity to make sure Johnson’s part of this statewide effort runs smoothly and drums up community engagement. If interested, reach out to Shayne Spence via shaynewspence@gmail.com.

As an extension of Green Up Day, the Johnson Skate Park Committee is hosting a Green Up party from noon-2 p.m. at the Johnson Skate Park sponsored by the town, Laraway Youth and Family Services and Healthy Lamoille Valley. There will be snacks, prizes and a raffle. The rain date for this event is Sunday, May 7, from noon-2 p.m.

