Saturday, May 6 will be the 53rd year that Vermont not only observes but actively takes part in Green Up Day — a statewide volunteer initiative to clean our roadsides and pick up garbage. It’s an opportunity to work together to take back the streets sprinkled with cans and plastics. Green trash bags will be available at the village green at 8 a.m. with the final trash pick-up on the village green at 3 p.m. Full green trash bags can also be left on the side of the road for the public works crew to pick up. The town is also seeking a new coordinator for next year’s Green Up Day. This is a great opportunity to make sure Johnson’s part of this statewide effort runs smoothly and drums up community engagement. If interested, reach out to Shayne Spence via shaynewspence@gmail.com.
As an extension of Green Up Day, the Johnson Skate Park Committee is hosting a Green Up party from noon-2 p.m. at the Johnson Skate Park sponsored by the town, Laraway Youth and Family Services and Healthy Lamoille Valley. There will be snacks, prizes and a raffle. The rain date for this event is Sunday, May 7, from noon-2 p.m.
Another opportunity to walk outdoors on Saturday, May 6 is at the “Hope Walks Here” suicide prevention walk at Northern Vermont University. Meet on the Johnson Campus Quad at 9:30 a.m. for same-day registration and a 10 a.m. start time. These campus walks are the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s student fundraising series to engage young adults and prevent suicide. To donate or register for this event, visit bit.ly/40UxZfy.
Senator Richard Westman has asked that Northern Vermont University put together a forum to address the Johnson community about the future of Vermont State University. Katherine LeVasseur, the director of external and governmental affairs at Northern Vermont University, is working with the Johnson Village Trustees to host Vermont State University leadership in a public meeting. This will be held soon and will be a good chance for Johnson residents to get questions answered concerning the future of the Johnson campus of Vermont State University.
If you have interest in sharing widely any information about an event, an issue, a notable celebration — feel free to reach out to me. I appreciate using this space to inform each of the smaller communities within Johnson.
