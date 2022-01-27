Town Meeting Day is Tuesday, March 1. Johnson has 2,200 registered voters, all of whom may request an absentee ballot by calling the municipal building. Election of two new selectboard members will be on the ballot. Duncan Hastings and Charles Gallanter will contest the two-year term and Mark Woodward will run for the three-year term.
The Lamoille North Unified Union School District won’t send an annual report this year. After Feb. 4, it can be downloaded from lnsd.org, a printed version can be picked up at the municipal building or at the Lamoille North Supervisory Union, 96 Cricket Hill, Hyde Park. The annual meeting will take place at the Green Mountain Tech Center on Monday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. If you want explanations about the 2023 budget, which is expected to increase, this is the place to ask for them.
Elementary school sixth graders are an industrious bunch. They fundraise for their class trips with admirable energy. They’re planning a trip to the Boston Museum of Science, a truly wonderful place, and a duck boat tour of the city that promises to be fun, educational and memorable. For all you landlubbers, a duck boat is an amphibious vehicle that looks as cool as it rides. The trip will happen in May, and a bottle drive is planned to help fund it on Saturday, Feb. 19. So, save all those returnables and bring them to the school from noon to 2 p.m.
The recreation committee is busy, too, with Little League and softball registration opening on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at johnsonrecreationvt.com. You’ll also find an informative newsletter at that address that reminds us the recreation does a standout job at creating a safe, healthy environment for Johnson’s kids with skiing, basketball, archery, soccer and baseball. They fundraise as well. Buy a Johnson sports hat for $15 and look totally spiffy.
Things are quiet for the arboretum. These recent Arctic temperatures and wind have been tough on new trees. The bat boxes along the Gihon have come down in one of the windstorms and the conservation commission will put them back up in the spring before bats leave their winter habitat in hibernaculum.
Ahh, for the good old days. We used to have fun on winter Saturdays. Remember winter carnival? The historical society had sleigh rides and the conservation commission would host snowshoe hikes at the Prindle property. Studio Center folks got involved with those and the coming together of visitors from all over with the community was so much fun. One fellow from the Middle East had never seen snow before. He was thrilled to be doing snow angels in the woods. It was wonderful.
The annual tug of war between the fire department and whoever stepped up to be a challenger was something everybody looked forward to and always brought a lot of laughs. We skated and played in the snow and one year had a build-a-snowman-on-Main-Street. Those days when we all got together might happen again on Saturday, Jan. 29, when the skate and bake happens on Legion Field. The ice rink is up and running, there are new benches and lighting, there will be bonfires, music, a scavenger hunt, homemade wood-fired pizzas, cocoa, cookies and camaraderie. Skates will be available to borrow, and snowshoes can be checked out at the library. Turn out from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and enjoy community.
Many thanks to Diane Lehouillier and Kyle Nuse for writing the grant to make it possible and to the Community Oven Committee for manning the cooking.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
