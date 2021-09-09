Once again, Johnsonites have done something wonderful. The Lamoille County Planning Commission has announced this year’s recipients of the annual Jim Marvin Awards, and most are Johnson based. Gordy Smith and Lea Kilvadyova will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, Jenna’s Promise won the award for Best Project Design, and Lois Frey and Sally Laughlin (Hyde Park) will receive the Community Service Award at a celebration Sunday, Sept. 14, Barnes Camp, Route 108, Stowe.
Everyone is welcome to attend and cheer for our stars. Park across the road in the Stowe Mountain Resort Lot D.
•••
The selectboard discussed priorities for the town at its Aug. 31 meeting and, with the help of the three community members who were present, identified a long list. Of the greatest importance is the light industrial park, aka the Jewett property.
Many citizens have asked why no progress has been made there, and the answers are diverse: when the town voted for the purchase and development of the property, a promise was made by the board that no taxpayer money would be used. No grants have been available that didn’t require a hefty cash match by the town.
The town has approached developers about taking the project on but there has been no interest. The good news is that the Lamoille County Planning Commission’s Seth Jensen is still assisting and there is the possibility of selling some lots to raise the needed funds.
A new town website is the second highest priority, followed closely by a town and village merger, flood mitigation, financial and cyber security, a new gravel pit and building maintenance. Economic development, branding and marketing, saving the Scribner Bridge and its roadway, trail development, the revolving loan fund, removing Johnson from the school merger, and employee accountability and planning rounded out the list. Never let it be said that the board has an easy job of it.
Economic development and making the best use of town assets are a wide and varied topic, and covered the ongoing Johnson Arboretum, the desire to make trails year-round, and a potential (grant reliant) bridge across the Lamoille that would connect Old Mill Park to the SkatePark.
Most of the above projects are already in the works. The Scribner Bridge project is waiting on information from FEMA and grant funding.
Backing out of the school merger has the selectboard’s support and a date for a meeting will be set for a public hearing. Setting parameters for employee accountability will include establishment of a procurement policy to augment the existing personnel policy handbook. Employee planning will consider, in part, the upcoming retirement of town clerk Rosemary Audibert.
•••
Fun’s a-poppin’ at the library! You can join the first Great Vermont Dragon Egg Hunt to find the golden dragon egg, get a reward and perhaps win a dragon puppet. It’ll take place with a story walk to and at the arboretum, which happens to have two trees called red dragon and ice dragon. Check in at the library between Sept. 14-18 for clues to this mystery and the date of the big hunt, and then prepare to have fun.
Not usually on the list of things you can’t wait to do today is a final gift of love — living wills and end of life planning. The Lanpher and Johnson public libraries know it’s important, though, and have a talk scheduled with a death midwife that will throw light on the decisions and planning that should be put in writing so one’s final wishes will be honored. It’s at the Sterling Park Community Center on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. and includes a free lunch.
Appreciation for little things is such a big thing. So is knowing that your local utilities crew knows it, too. It was appreciated when a village water and light crew member, while on Jane Marshall’s property, thoughtfully mowed around a spectacularly flowering mallow just because it was pretty.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
