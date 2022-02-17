Town meeting is almost here and thanks to the pandemic, it’ll be another year without an in-person gathering. Will you miss the pies?
Instead, voting will be by Australian ballot at the municipal building or by calling for an absentee ballot.
The ballot is fairly short and includes a few notably important decisions: the election of two new selectboard members, a request for a vote to withdraw from the Lamoille Modified Unified Union School District, the question of whether $40,000 should be spent to hire a person to raise funds for community economic development, and approval of the annual budget of $3.26 million.
The budget consists of $1.97 million to be raised from taxes and $1.29 million to be raised from non-tax sources.
Because there will be no opportunity for discussion at town meeting, two informational meetings will take place at the municipal building, one on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. and one on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. The meetings will be held in-person with masks and on Zoom as well.
Because the next regular meeting of the selectboard falls on a holiday, it has been changed to Wednesday, Feb. 23.
•••
Winter fun is a-poppin’ this weekend with all sorts of activities. Saturday, Feb. 19, from 4-5:30 p.m., the library’s second program of the season starts with a virtual meeting with former game warden Eric Nuse, who will talk about the art of seeing winter wildlife through tracks and other visual clues. He has plenty of great stories of life in the woods as well.
A follow-up field walk will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26. It’s all free and open to everybody of all levels of experience. Sign up by calling the library or emailing johnsoncirc@gmail.com.
The first Skate and Bake party was so much fun that you’ll be happy to hear that another is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2-4 p.m., at the Legion Field and ice rink. An added attraction will be a week-long scavenger hunt and art walk through downtown Johnson that begins on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. and is entirely outside.
Riddle/clue sheets for the scavenger hunt can be picked up at the library, municipal building and the Studio Store, or print your own at johnsonrecreationvt.com. The Saturday Skate and Bake will be a culminating celebration of all the activities, so bring completed scavenger cards and be prepared to win the raffle that happens along with sledding, bonfires, skating, camaraderie, hot cocoa and fresh-baked cookies straight from the community oven.
There will be some skates and sleds to borrow but bring your own if possible. Community, winter, warm feelings. Priceless. Contact Kyle at kyle.studiostore@gmail.com for more information.
•••
The historical society has offered to loan one of its two millwheels to the arboretum to be used as a bench. It’s a very cool piece of granite, with a metal band surrounding it, and was excavated on Main Street. It will have a plaque that tells its story and will have a granite base as soon as the tree board finds funding.
The society is documenting sugarhouse and sugarmakers’ histories in Johnson and have been on an enviably interesting round of discussion, memories and storytelling through woods and sugarhouses. If you sugar or know of someone who did, contact Barb Backus (backusbj@gmail.com, 635-2937) or Linda Jones (silinjones@comcast.net, 635-7401) to tell them about it by March 1.
Your narrative is important to Johnson’s history and culture and to future generations.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
