The spirit of Christmas burns brightly these days in town, as is shown by the amount of happy community involvement lately and the festive lighting on Main Street utility poles, businesses and homes. The mini-Johnson jubilee took place on its accustomed first Friday in December and drew a respectable crowd despite short notice, the frigid air and the fact that most of the activity was outside.
As with everything else recently, coronavirus affected the party plans. Few businesses were open due to space restrictions. For safety reasons, only businesses with interiors large enough to provide spacing played an active part. Johnson Works deserves high praise for its effort to pull together a last-minute, safe event that included everyone who wanted to attend.
The result was a scaled down version that included fun on the green under tents, activities at Jenna’s Promise, an art show and open studios at the Studio Center, giveaways from Butternut Mountain Farm and the Village Emporium, and the Lamoille Union High School band and choral singers wowing a crowd with carols at the Lowe Lecture Hall.
Sixth graders sold greens, soups and other crockpot goodies to go as part of their fundraising for their class trip and Dee Lehouillier and Lynda Hill manned a hot chocolate tent for Johnson Works. The Boy Scouts were there too. Everybody got the festive spirit.
The town balsam shone brightly, and a bunch of chocolated-up kids bounced all over the green singing a large variety of impromptu carols and making folks laugh. The light show was augmented by the light sticks that were handed out by the Village Emporium. Over at Jenna’s, cookies, kids’ crafts and a movie were going on. One more special experience was on tap as well: a first taste of one of Jenna’s special coffee blends was available.
It may have been a small jubilee but at the end of the day it was typical of Johnsonites in that so many volunteers came together, worked hard, and pulled off another successful venture against the odds of a pandemic and short funding. So often, events are taken for granted and the quiet efforts of volunteers behind scenes to make things happen go unappreciated. Here’s to all of Johnson’s volunteers. They make Johnson as good as it is.
Johnson Works looks toward next year and hopes the jubilee returns to normal. For anyone who wants to help out, the group needs a treasurer. Anyone who owns or represents a business in Johnson can apply by contacting president Joie Lehouillier through Foote Brook Farm.
The sixth graders are working hard at making the class trip happen and they appreciate the support the community has shown. The day after the jubilee, they had a bottle drive that netted one- and one-half trailers full of recyclable bottles. Morrisville Beverage loaned the trailer and kids helped unload bottles from vehicles when they reached the drop-off site. Watch for another drive after the new year.
The joint holiday party for town/village employees will not include families this year because of coronavirus safety concerns. It’s to be catered and cost roughly $600-700. But selectboard members Eben Patch, Beth Foy and Eric Osgood “each offered to make a personal contribution toward the cost to save the town from spending money on the party.” Many thanks are owed to these generous and thoughtful selectboard members.
In discussing next year’s fiscal budget, the village trustees and selectboard voted to retain the 90 percent employer contribution to the Blue Cross Blue Shield gold plan for employees. To find a middle ground between a raise and keeping employees, they also voted for a cost-of-living salary raise of 6 percent.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.