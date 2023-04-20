We are fortunate to live in a town with so many hiking options. The Long Trail, specifically, is a high foot-traffic area that should be avoided or assessed through Memorial Day weekend due to muddy conditions. Hiking on popular trails in mud season can disrupt fragile soils, ecosystems and can cause erosion. When conditions are muddy, hikers tend to walk on the periphery of the trail, unintentionally widening the path, damaging vegetation and causing more work for the volunteers who maintain certain areas.

Furthermore, peregrine falcons have been identified at the overlook on Prospect Rock on the Long Trail, so that area is officially closed. While the overlook at Prospect Rock is a popular destination, hikers should respect the restriction set by Vermont Fish and Wildlife until August 1, or until the nesting season has passed. Peregrines were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005, and the species continues to thrive due to the efforts made by volunteers and wildlife biologists.

