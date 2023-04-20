We are fortunate to live in a town with so many hiking options. The Long Trail, specifically, is a high foot-traffic area that should be avoided or assessed through Memorial Day weekend due to muddy conditions. Hiking on popular trails in mud season can disrupt fragile soils, ecosystems and can cause erosion. When conditions are muddy, hikers tend to walk on the periphery of the trail, unintentionally widening the path, damaging vegetation and causing more work for the volunteers who maintain certain areas.
Furthermore, peregrine falcons have been identified at the overlook on Prospect Rock on the Long Trail, so that area is officially closed. While the overlook at Prospect Rock is a popular destination, hikers should respect the restriction set by Vermont Fish and Wildlife until August 1, or until the nesting season has passed. Peregrines were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005, and the species continues to thrive due to the efforts made by volunteers and wildlife biologists.
The North Central Vermont Recovery Center is hosting a “Grow your Own Herb Garden” event at Jenna’s House on Friday, April 28, from noon-2 p.m. Basil, dill, thyme, cilantro and parsley seeds from High Mowing Organic Seeds will be available, as well as soil from the Vermont Compost Company. To sign up for this program contact Crystal at crystal.bolio@ncvrc.com.
Healthy Lamoille Valley and the Lamoille North Supervisory Union are co-hosting “Lamoille Valley Vape Awareness Town Hall,” a community conversation to discuss vaping, including its growing use, health impacts and finding solutions together. Parents, caregivers, providers, health care professionals and community members are invited on Monday, May 8 from 7-8 p.m. to be involved in this conversation at the Community Education Center at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center. Registration is open for this event through either the school district’s or Healthy Lamoille Valley’s website.
There will be a homeschool picnic for Lamoille Valley on Friday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at the Old Mill Park playground in Johnson. All ages are welcome, and bringing a picnic lunch is encouraged. Come play, make connections and share in the excitement of shifting seasons and the end of the school year.
As we endure fluctuating spring temperatures but inevitably come crawling out of hibernation, I wanted to remind everyone that Johnson Public Library has passes for either free or reduced admission to Vermont State Parks and Museums. There are free passes to the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, Vermont State Parks, Vermont History Museum, Shelburne Farms and Vermont State Historical Sites, such as Chimney Point State Historical Site and President Chester Arthur State Historic Site. Reduced admission is granted at Shelburne Museum, The Old Stone House Museum and Echo Lake Aquarium and Science Center.
