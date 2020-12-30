It’s a sad but unavoidable fact that there has been a drain of quality leadership in Johnson lately and the past two weeks have seen another example of it. The local upheaval of the last several months has worn out the patience of town and village officials and many, many citizens who make up a silent majority.
With the permission of Gordy Smith, chair of the village trustees, here are the letters he sent Dec. 15 to Selectboard Chair Eric Osgood and Village Manager Meredith Birkett:
To Gordy Smith: “It is regret that I write this email. As village trustee, I have tried to be fair to all people in our community and moderate monthly meetings. The constant barrage against me, Arjay (West, fire chief), fellow firefighters, my fellow trustees, especially Will, and Meredith is non-stop. I keep saying that things will get better, but they only get worse. I see no end in sight with a handful of people constantly disrupting our community. A few moments ago, I sent my letter of resignation as village trustee to Meredith and my fellow trustees to take effect immediately.
“In turn, this email is my letter of resignation to you as a member of your emergency management team and town coordinator serving under you. I have enjoyed you allowing me to serve with you and the other team members.
Stay safe, Gordy Smith”
•••
To Meredith Birkett: “It is with much regret that I write this email. Last night was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I am tired of being singled out and held to a higher standard than other select board or trustees. The barrage that is constant against me and my fellow trustees and you, Meredith, is non-stop in what we say or how I try to run the trustee meetings in being fair to speakers but also trying to get the village monthly business done in a timely fashion.
“There is a saying, ‘If you aren’t part of the solution, then you must be part of the problem.’ I hate to leave you, Meredith, and fellow trustees in this time of divisiveness with some people not willing to compromise. I have publicly and privately reached out to people in our community, but things don’t improve.
“I say to myself that the next monthly trustee meeting will get better, but they only get worse. I have enjoyed working with all of you. These trustee meetings have become too stressful and non-productive and it is time to let go. It is with sadness, (but) this letter is my letter of resignation effective immediately. I have strong faith that you four and Meredith will stay strong, and look out for the best interests for all Johnson citizens and businesses.”
•••
How much of a loss is this? Gordy has guided the village as a trustee for 25 years. He was a selectboard member for the six years previous, as well as a decades-long member of the fire department and served on the emergency management team.
He has nothing but the welfare of this town at heart and isn’t the only Johnson resident who feels that the actions of a few have blocked accomplishing necessary everyday Johnson business for months by causing endless discussions that have pushed some meetings to late at night.
He worries that the rest of the board’s experienced people will walk away equally frustrated. Along with others, he wonders why the inclusivity statement adopted by the town can’t apply to everyone. He worries about the future of Johnson.
I urge every Johnson resident to watch the video of the Dec. 14 trustee meeting. It’s not posted on Green Mountain Technology Career Center site. Request it by email from Meredith Birkett at the municipal building.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
