The Racial Justice Committee has been meeting regularly and its minutes are available on the town website. They’re a diverse group with many ideas and are willing to listen to each other’s thoughts. Much discussion has taken place around the selectboard’s and trustees’ directive of five salient points: educational opportunities for the community, public displays of support, policies and procedures to promote social justice, engagement with community members, and coordination with local partners.
To date they’ve passed motions to recommend to the trustees that a Black Lives Matter flag is raised by March 7, that the trustees adopt the anti-racism statement that was adopted by the selectboard, and that the town and village add the inclusivity statement prominently to the town website and other publications. Consideration is being given to inviting refugee resettlement in Johnson and what it would take to be certified by the state department and homeland security. As well, conversations with Capstone Community Action for ideas and resources are taking place.
The illuminating debate within these ideas is lengthy and should be read by all Johnson citizens, as recommendations will be made that will need more than a soundbite to understand and be accepted or not. Find them at townofjohnson.com/meeting minutes and agendas.
•••
Over at the library, in honor of Black History Month, February’s book club discussion will be around “The Gold Cadillac,” which may enable for some a walk in someone else’s shoes. Everyone is welcome. Three Zoom meetings will take place on the first three Wednesdays in February at 11:30 a.m. Sign up and get more information by contacting kristen.johnsonlibrary@gmail.com.
•••
Johnson used to be a very different place, an agriculture-based hub of economic energy. Take Beard’s Hardware, for example. For decades it was owned and operated by the Beard family until it closed its doors and the property became what is now Downtown Pizzeria.
Its passing is still lamented by many Johnsonites, as Beard’s was a place where anyone could get free friendly advice, perhaps a good story, and just about anything anyone could want or need for everyday living. From any size chain link to cat toys to an out-of-production obscure mechanical part, it was all there in the layers of wall cabinets or in the labyrinth of back rooms that Hubert and Florence knew like the backs of their hands.
If by chance it wasn’t, Hubert would make it for you. And everything came at a discount, with advice on how to install or use it. It was a real Vermont place. It was such a pleasure to walk on those original floors and pass the time.
Beard’s Hardware began as a general store in Jeffersonville, while the Johnson location originated in Johnson’s early days as the Riddle Bros. store. The Riddles were notable in northern Vermont for making most of the tinware and sugaring utensils used in the area. The sign from that store lives today at the Holcomb House, having been acquired by the historical society.
In 1928, H. F. Beard bought the Riddle store and it flourished as Beard’s until it closed in 2007. Hubert and Florence Beard took it over in 1948; Hubert had worked there since he was 10.
The village was a busy place. Besides its own electric and water companies, Johnson had a chamber of commerce, the Johnson Messenger newspaper, a branch of the Red Cross, the Johnson Community League, a telegraph station — it cost 30 cents to send 10 words to Montpelier or Burlington, and the same amount to call there for 10 minutes — the Patrons of Husbandry Grange, the United Farmers’ Corp. Creamery Association, and comforts for overnight for hikers on the Long Trail.
Businesses included the undertaker, a veterinarian, several grocery and hardware stores, a hotel, and the Johnson Fruit Company, which, curiously, also sold books.
It’s all something to think about as we navigate difficult times lately, what with one thing and another. Some things don’t change, however, as this is still a great little town. We are still surrounded by incredible beauty, just waiting for us to walk out in it. And we have, as folks love to say lately, resilience.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
