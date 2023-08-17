Johnson Recreation is seeking volunteers to help make Johnson’s Recreation program a revitalized version of itself. If you have children signed up for any of the offerings, have skills that could be shared or want to volunteer, consider attending Johnson Recreation meetings, the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m.
There will be a meeting on Aug. 17 from 6-7 p.m. at the Ted Alexander Welcome Center at Old Mill Park. While Johnson has a fairly new recreation coordinator, the hours of the position couldn’t possibly cover the far-reaching needs from every corner of the programing. Now’s the time to get involved and be a part of the future planning of all that Johnson Recreation can be.
Johnson Recreation is also seeking soccer referees for the upcoming season. Older players, trained referees and those with passion and knowledge of the game are encouraged to reach out to the coordinator at tojrecreation@townofjohnson.com. Referees are reimbursed at a competitive wage.
On Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 a.m., there will be a Back-to-School 1K Fun Run/Walk at Old Mill Park. Healthy snacks will be available, and families are encouraged to join. On Saturday, Sept. 9 from 4-5 p.m., there will be an organized family kickball game, and everyone is invited. It will be held on the softball field at Old Mill Park. These events are brought to us by Johnson Recreation through a grant from Healthy Lamoille Valley.
Are you looking for a rewarding experience? Consider becoming a hospice volunteer. This is an opportunity to serve the people within Lamoille County, who are receiving hospice care. Hospice volunteers provide much needed comfort to those receiving hospice care and respite to the families and caregivers. Lamoille Home Health and Hospice will offer hospice training starting Sept. 7 and continuing each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 5:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 28.
Training is held at Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville. Contact Charlene at 802-888-4651 or ccamire@lhha.org for more information. Training is free and space is limited.
The wastewater treatment facility in the village was flooded and destroyed in the July 11 flood. Until recently, the facility was only providing rudimentary treatment to the incoming wastewater stream. As of last week, the facility is functioning back as normal thanks to the help of its staff and multiple specialty contractors.
The Johnson Beautification Committee and Johnson Works have collaborated to bring a pop of color and joy to our village. Look for brightly colored pots of flowers throughout the downtown area.
Monday Night Bakes continue through the end of August at the Community Oven on Legion Field. Bring prepped veggies if you have them, bring plates if you want them and come eat dinner with your Johnson family. Bake starts at 5 p.m. and there’s no shortage of children running in circles, lawn chairs and blankets, pizza to be eaten and conversations to be had.
