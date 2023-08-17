Johnson Recreation is seeking volunteers to help make Johnson’s Recreation program a revitalized version of itself. If you have children signed up for any of the offerings, have skills that could be shared or want to volunteer, consider attending Johnson Recreation meetings, the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m.

There will be a meeting on Aug. 17 from 6-7 p.m. at the Ted Alexander Welcome Center at Old Mill Park. While Johnson has a fairly new recreation coordinator, the hours of the position couldn’t possibly cover the far-reaching needs from every corner of the programing. Now’s the time to get involved and be a part of the future planning of all that Johnson Recreation can be.

