Tuesday Night Live is still on track and, better yet, the historical society has decided to be there with pie and wienies. Watch for the yellow posters around town with the schedule and check out the Facebook page for other details.
On Monday, the June 28, Hermit Woods Trailbuilders will begin work on the new ADA-compliant entry and path at Beard’s Recreation Park. Parking there will be limited due to materials and equipment in the lot for a few days, so the public may be inconvenienced but not shut out. The conservation commission began this project almost two years ago, so they’re happy to see it finally happen. It was funded with an anonymous donation.
The recreation committee has a treat in store. Fire department volunteers have agreed to open a fire hydrant on School Street on some hot day so people can scamper through the spray on Legion Field for an hour or two, just like in the inner city. Now there’s some old-fashioned fun! Rec members are good at that, giving us one more reason that Johnson is a swell place to live. Stay tuned for the date and time. It’s expected to use about $30 worth of water, so the village is up for providing a good time.
Another of rec’s get-togethers come on Friday, June 25, and Friday, July 9. Sharing books, stories and introductory play at Old Mill Park are on the agenda, with soccer on the 25th and baseball on the 5th. They’re free, from 9-11 a.m., and open to all who are age 3-5.
Community kickball nights are open to all community members at Old Mill Park and are also free. They happen on Thursday, June 24, and Thursday, July 8, both from 5-7 p.m. As always, donations are appreciated. Questions can be sent to tojrecreation@townofjohnson.com.
A good deal of money is still expected to arrive in the village and town from the American Rescue Plan Act but it will come with strict guidelines regarding its use. Those include broadband, water and sewer projects and compensating for lost revenue. The village has significant utility revenue losses but those are excluded. The suggestion has been made that the town and village could combine projects and allocations, and most folks’ first thought is broadband.
The town has a big need but the village is pretty well covered already. The village will have about $158,000, while the town gets about $220,000, paid in two installments.
Mary Walz and a group of knotweed knights who formed Knot in Hyde Park are out to get the noxious weed in Hyde Park and beyond. They’ll hold an outreach, education and demonstration event on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m.-noon on the rail trail close to Black Farm Road in Hyde Park (opposite Lamoille Union).
Volunteers can step up to pull and stack knotweed or hand out printed information, or they can just stop by to see what the group’s method is and what they have planned to stop the invasion of knotweed. If you want
to see how knotweed destroys an ecosystem, stop by the spot where the Waterman Brook enters the Lamoille on River Road East and take a look at the growth there. It has killed every native species that used to grow there.
As COVID-19 becomes under control, one muses on how well the state and local organizations, including Johnson’s emergency management team, kept us informed and protected. They worked together, setting a darn good example of what can be accomplished when folks cooperate instead of bashing heads. Here’s a note from Copley Hospital: “Last Thursday was bittersweet with our last community vaccine clinic. In total, we provided nearly 15,000 doses. Copley extends thanks to the many staff, medical staff and volunteers who helped out with the clinics in addition to our community partners that include Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, Tamarack Family Medicine, Northern Counties Health Care, Lamoille Health Partners, Lamoille County Mental Health Services and the Medical Reserve Corps. And, with deepest thanks to our VFW friends who were with us for every clinic helping with parking, signage and anything else that was needed.”
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
