The Downtown Pizzeria has served the community of Johnson for the past nine years and had its final weekend of operation in November. Chris and Allison created a menu and space that was earnest. The warm dining room was conducive to large party gatherings, family dinners and business meetings alike. Many of the dishes they put out over the years were based on recipes that weren’t written down but passed down from Allison’s grandmother and mom like a bedtime story. I started working for Chris and Allison during their first year of operation and worked on and off for them over the next six years. They offered catering equipment to keep our smoked chicken warm for our pasture wedding, they bought me swaddling blankets and offered free pizza when I had my first child, and they always saved a weekly shift for me when I was ready to get out of the house after having both of my kids. I am honored to have been a part of their extended family, as are, I am sure, all the regulars whose lives were integral parts of that place.
As is true with all things, every end is a beginning. Jan Chotalal, the previous owner of Waterbury’s Marsala Salsa, has just been granted her liquor license and will be moving forward with opening a restaurant in the space soon. From Beard’s Hardware to pizza and Italian fare, to the promise of Chotalal’s entrepreneurial spirit and creativity.
With a new year in our midst, there is childrens’ programming available in Johnson. On Tuesdays at 3 p.m., Kara leads a free yoga class at Jenna’s House for kids of all ages. Kristen MacDowell, the youth librarian at Johnson Public Library, offers story time on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for younger children and after-school programs on Thursdays at 2:45 p.m. for elementary students. The programming usually includes extras, such as teen and tween activities. She posts a new calendar every month on the library website.
The Lamoille Family Center offers weekly playgroups for children age six and under. On Mondays, there is an open gym style playgroup at River Arts in Morrisville from 9:30 to 11 a.m., complete with bouncy house, balls and gymnastics equipment. On Thursdays between 9:30-11 a.m. they meet at the Johnson United Church. There are lots of toys to play with and arts and crafts materials.
On Fridays through the winter, a swimming group meets at the SHAPE Facility at Northern Vermont University from 9:30-11 a.m. These playgroups follow the Lamoille North school calendar, so there will be no playgroups in the event of school cancellations or snow days. Each of these programs is free. The Johnson Recreation Department continues to offer winter basketball and the Ski & Ride program, spring baseball and fall soccer. The recreation department has also offered gymnastics, dance, futsal and archery in the past. If you’re interested in sharing a skill or passion with the children of Johnson, contact tojrecreation@townofjohnson.com.
— Jasmine Yuris, jasmine.yuris@gmail.com
