It seems Tuesday Night Live is the antidote for drought. Once the music series started, so did rain. Threatening weather was once again a nuisance last week and the crowd was smaller than normal because of it. It didn’t faze the redoubtable historical society pie folks, selling most or all their pies despite the size of the crowd. That’s a good thing, as they raise their operating budget from pie and hot dog sales and had no income last year.
Up next, on Aug. 9, Marcie Hernandez sings. Her website informs us that “Marcie is a singer-songwriter with a sound that combines Latin rhythms and instrumentation with the feel and lyrical vulnerability of indie folk music.” Tuesday Night Live is on Legion Field on School Street from 6-8:30.
The Johnson Arboretum is hot. Literally. July isn’t a great time to plant trees because it’s usually hot and dry; that’s an added stress for new plants. August is a softer month and allows new trees to settle in and grow some new roots before winter sets in. On Friday, Aug. 20, the tree board will plant a new hydrangea garden and a dwarf oak that has been donated in memory of Yvonne Martin’s husband.
The hydrangea garden has a theme that is to be a surprise and has been donated anonymously in memory of Joseph and Ruth Bay. In all, 12 plants will go in the ground. Anyone wishing to volunteer to help shovel, water, fence or mulch will score cookies and the gratitude of the tree people, in addition to the good feeling tree planting imparts. Rain date is Saturday, Aug. 21, with the time to be announced.
The Conservation Commission will not hold a meeting in August, but will resume on Thursday, Sept. 9.
What could be better than meditating surrounded by mountains and trees? (Well, there’s pastry!) The benefits of yoga and beauty are yours at the yoga sessions at Old Mill Park on Saturday mornings on Aug. 14, 21 and 28 from 10-11 a.m. Donation based one-hour sessions include yoga asana, meditation, and sound healing. For more information email emmalgallo@gmail.com.
A rare opportunity to unplug and engage with nature and like-minded kids is coming up for teens aged 15-17. Vermont Fish and Wildlife will throw teen conservation weekends, an “exciting weekend of quality environmental education” that includes hunter education, backpacking, camping on a remote pond and fishing. Girls go on Aug.14-15; boys on Aug. 21-22. There is a cost that includes meals and some sponsorships are available. Call 802-249-3199 with questions and for registration.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
