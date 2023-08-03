The Johnson emergency management team would like to thank all the volunteers who stepped up during the flooding incident. This includes and is not limited to people who showed up with tools and machinery and people who showed up with nothing in hand, but ready to be put to work. The team is truly blown away by the generosity and strength of the community and couldn’t have so successfully responded to this crisis without all the hands that were, and continue to be, on deck. It truly takes a village, and we have a hardy one.

