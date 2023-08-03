Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.