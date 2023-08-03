The Johnson emergency management team would like to thank all the volunteers who stepped up during the flooding incident. This includes and is not limited to people who showed up with tools and machinery and people who showed up with nothing in hand, but ready to be put to work. The team is truly blown away by the generosity and strength of the community and couldn’t have so successfully responded to this crisis without all the hands that were, and continue to be, on deck. It truly takes a village, and we have a hardy one.
In regard to continued flood cleanup in residential homes, there are cases in Johnson where individuals personally contracted dumpsters for trash removal. There is opportunity for reimbursement through the Individual Assistance Program. Flood related guidance and resources can be found at vermont.gov/flood, and any questions beyond what is on the website can be sent via email to adm.2023floods@vermont.gov and they will connect you with the right person.
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail remains closed. Agency of Transportation staff is assessing and cataloging the damage to the trail and developing a timeline for repairs. Apart from the evident problems like damage to bridges and culverts across the length of the trail, AOT has identified several places where embankment failures and significant washouts may pose more danger than is apparent. Several trail segments received very little damage and they expect to have more information available soon about segments that can safely be reopened.
Businesses on Main Street who experienced flooding are beginning to open back up to the public.
Johnson recreation’s fall soccer registration is open through Aug. 25. They are offering co-ed grades preschool through grade six, depending on coach availability and participation. Practice times and schedules can be found on the Johnson recreation website, johnsonrecreationvt.com.
Registration is by donation this 2023 season to support our community families affected by the flooding. They are still seeking volunteers to coach for the season, so contact the recreation department if you are interested.
This most likely isn’t news for folks who have post office boxes, but it bears to be repeated and applauded. The Johnson postal service is operating out of the post office parking lot, utilizing both a storage unit and a mobile postal service vehicle. From Main Street it looks like a food truck or an ice cream stand, decked out with balloons and flowers.
I’ve visited several times to get my mail and am continually greeted by smiles and cheerfulness. There has been no lapse in mail delivery time, neither when we were directed to Hyde Park to get our mail, nor when the mobile office came to Johnson. This is fact and not opinion: postal workers are magic.
