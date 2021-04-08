The village’s annual report is available on the town’s website. Aside from the usual business of elections and decisions to be made, the report is memorable for its recognition of two losses of talent for our town. It’s dedicated to Gordy Smith for his 38 years of service to Johnson as an elected officer and for his 48 years with the fire department. We should all be so steadfast.
“Johnson is stronger and more resilient thanks to Gordy’s dedication and generosity with his time, skills and knowledge. We are so grateful for his commitment and friendship,” the report read.
The report also recognized Lea Kilvadyova, who brought so much to Johnson. “Her knowledge of Johnson and her deep understanding of the untapped potential in the community, combined with her technical talent, made her incredibly effective.”
The community has the further loss of her humanity.
The good news is that Johnson’s newest business, JP’s Promising Goods, has opened in the old Parker and Stearns building on Railroad Street. They’re selling surplus and discount items, things that aren’t available in town and normally require traveling some miles to acquire, like medical supplies, wheelchairs, vitamins and military surplus.
The business is part of Jenna’s Promise, and will support community members. It will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.
•••
The Law Enforcement Study Committee has been researching the sheriff’s department’s scheduling, costs and methods since November and their meeting minutes are posted at townof johnson.com. Despite changes in committee members along the way, they’ve made good and steady progress in their collection of information.
Sadly, now that the creation of a report for the selectboard is underway, things aren’t going smoothly.
There are disagreements as to how information should be presented and over perceived factual errors.
At the March 31 meeting, arguments ensued, one member resigned and the report draft ground to a halt. A motion was made, but not passed, to just dissolve the committee. It was decided to put the story to the selectboard and ask for guidance.
One remaining member is soon to leave on a 7-month vacation. The report that was the focus of this group is dead in the water for the moment. One wonders if anything at all can be done by individuals in this town without extensive arguments and lack of compromise.
Read all the meeting minutes of the committee on the town website for the details and for the wealth of information available about how the town works with the sheriff’s department.
Upon reflection, of course there are groups who get along famously and productively. Witness the library trustees, conservation commission, tree board, skate park, and recreation. Winners all.
•••
The bookbinding workshop presented by Nate and Jessica Bickford for the library on March 28 got stellar reviews. Don’t miss the next library offering on Sunday, April 11, with a visual tour of Green River Reservoir’s flora and fauna, 4:30-6 p.m. A discussion will follow Ron Kelly’s talk.
Have you got talent, a touch of showmanship, and a passion for animals? You can put it all to a good cause by joining the virtual talent show for fundraising by North Country Animal League’s Raise the Woof. (What? No meows?)
They’re looking for family friendly acts of all kinds and sizes to help homeless animals and they’re offering big prizes: $1,000 for the winner, $500 and $250 for runners up.
Judges will be from the audience, so tune into the big event on Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m. And remember, “it’s talent for a cause and worth the woof.”
Get the many details, register for the event, and or donate at ncal.com.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
