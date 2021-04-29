There’s trouble in sidewalk paradise. The long-awaited Pearl Street sidewalk, that is.
Like so many other things lately, the job was delayed last year by the pandemic and recently the cost of materials for that sidewalk replacement has gone sky high, coming in at $30,000 to $35,000 more than the original budgeted amount for the project. The village has two bids for the job and feels that if they put it out for rebid, those may come in at higher rates and there may be a shortage of contractors who want to take on such a small project.
A delay could also result in losing a $42,550 grant from the Vermont Transportation Agency. Would it surprise you to know that the flaggers in this construction of up to four months would cost $10,750, or 250 hours at $43 per hour? Greg Tatro gave the benefit of his experience with a suggestion to save money by temporarily hiring red traffic lights instead of flaggers and considering the somewhat less expensive and longer lasting granite curbing instead of concrete.
It was decided to try to pare down costs while accepting the lowest bid. Costs not budgeted will be drawn from the sidewalk reserve fund.
•••
Village trustees have nominated Scott Meyer for the 2021 Jim Marvin Award in recognition of his service as trustee and on the emergency management team. With admirable self-effacement, Meyer said that “he wants to make sure everyone realizes that everything that has happened with COVID response has been a team effort with everyone on the emergency management team, including Lisa Crews and Rosemary Audibert.”
•••
The library book group will meet on Zoom on Wednesdays in May to read and discuss “Wings of Fire: the Dragonet Prophecy,” the first of a series of 14. It ought to be a ton of fun. Booklist says: “Dramatic battle scenes, double-crosses, and one seriously deranged queen makes ‘Wings of Fire’ a series that should have broad appeal for middle-grade fantasy fans.” The first meeting is on May 1, 1 p.m. Email kristen.johnsonlibrary@gmail.com to reserve a book and get the link.
May 1 is also spring spruce-up day for the recreation committee. From 8-10 a.m., they’ll be at Old Mill Park to clean it up and they need volunteers.
•••
Village trustees have discussed an application by Front Seat Coffee, a Hardwick coffee and pastry shop, to install a food truck on the green this summer. Mudgie’s has already been approved to return there in May and though there is interest in a pastry truck, it’s not settled whether there is enough space on the green.
Mudgies will be turning their truck 90 degrees from last year’s position in order to improve visibility into the green. The trustees agreed to meet at the green to see whether it can comfortably accommodate two trucks.
•••
Kudos to Andrea Blaisdell for the beautiful shrubs and daffodils on the green. Now that’s beautification.
The beautification committee is working on a master plan for the green that includes the semi-permanent installation of a piece of contemporary art in the form of brightly colored rectangles on posts with a mirror and text. It would be on the bank over the wall in the back corner.
Also included are painted rocks at the bottom of the flagpole with the inclusivity statement attached. The committee hopes that art installations could be changed periodically to show different artists, with the choice of artists and art being that of the committee. The project under discussion would be lighted at night with a solar panel and would probably be removed before winter to facilitate snow removal. The trustees voted to approve the endeavor and it will be funded by the committee’s $500 budget.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.