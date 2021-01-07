2021 is here at last. It’s a safe bet that saying good riddance to 2020 is something everybody in Johnson can agree on.
Here’s a thought from videographer Ina Braat that could apply to all kinds of things, including all sides of the upheaval in town. “The new year lies before you, like a spotless tract of snow, be careful how you tread on it, for every mark will show.”
Here’s a piece of good news: the new trailhead building expansion on the rail trail at Old Mill Park has been approved by the selectboard and is ready to go. The $45,000 project will be donated in memory of Ted Alexander, by his family, who spent summers on Codding Hollow Road for 46 years and had a great love of Johnson.
The new building will mainly be a 40-foot trompe l’oeil wall that will look just like a railroad car, expanding the original structure parallel to the trail. It will shelter new picnic tables, a work area with bike tools for repairs, a new water spigot for filling bottles and a tie-up for horses.
The historical society will present a rotating display of intriguing photos that will engage people’s awareness of Johnson’s unique past. Increased electrical service will be installed that will have the ability to eventually light night games at Old Mill Park.
Kudos go to Howard Romero for this nifty, clever design, who worked on the committee with Doug Molde, Duncan Hastings, Lea Kilvadyova, Lisa Crews and Brian Story. Landscape designer Kate Lalley and various professionals volunteered their time. The result is, according to Doug, “Absolutely spectacular.”
•••
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, village voters will be asked to vote on the question of whether $345,000 should be spent for a new sewer pump station and other improvements on River Road West. State and federal grants and other financial assistance will be sought where available to minimize that total. This bond vote will take place at the municipal building by Australian ballot from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Monday, Jan. 25, an informational Zoom meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Find the Zoom ID and password at townofjohnson.com.
•••
The food shelf is open with a variety of foods available Tuesday and Friday mornings from 9 a.m.-noon and on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. If you’d like to donate, they need dish soap and cloths, towels, laundry detergent, bathroom supplies, paper towels and dental supplies. They’re at 661 Railroad St. For information, call 635-9003.
•••
The selectboard is already considering the 2021 budget and it’s expected that the state will be short of money. From the Dec. 7 selectboard meeting minutes: “Mike (Dunham, selectman) said the state is about $40 million short in the education fund and they are going to pass that on to property owners to the tune of about 9 percent. More burdens are going on homeowners in Johnson because of the shortfall in education funding.”
If you’re reading this on Thursday, Jan. 7, there are 72 days left until the official start of spring. Of course, there’s still snow on the ground then in these parts but the snowdrops will be pushing their little polka-dotted blooms through it and sugaring will be well underway. What a comforting thought. Think crocus and sunshine. Even mud season is a lovely thought.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
