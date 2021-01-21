On Tuesday, Jan. 26, village voters will vote on the question of whether $345,000 should be spent for a new sewer pump station and other improvements on River Road West. State and federal grants and other financial assistance will be sought where available to minimize that total.
This bond vote will take place at the municipal building by Australian ballot from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Monday, Jan. 25, an informational Zoom meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m..
Find the number and password at townofjohnson.com.
The village has voted to conduct this year’s annual meeting voting by Australian ballot with an informational zoom meeting beforehand. They also waived the requirement to obtain a 45-signature petition in order to get a question onto the ballot. The Legislature approved, but does not require ballots to be mailed to each village voter.
Upgraded electrical service on the green and adding to the Christmas decorations for Main Street will be the focus of a new Better Places grant being sought by the village. First in importance will be the electrical upgrade, as the present service is thought to be inefficient. Utility grade Christmas decorations are appallingly expensive. The snowflakes we presently see on the light poles cost over $10,000. Jazzing up the holiday look will be so much easier with a grant.
Signs at public places have a habit of disappearing around here and it’s happened again. The metal sign at Beard’s Recreation Park is gone, having been unscrewed from its post. The one at Journey’s End went missing a couple of years ago. These are not souvenirs, folks. The Beard’s sign was provided by the Vermont River Conservancy and, among other things, honored the donors who made the acquisition of the park possible. If anyone knows of its location, return it to any member of the Conservation Commission or to the municipal building. Or just go put it back on the signpost; obviously you have a screwdriver.
The Agency of Natural Resources has a short survey out and is looking for public feedback for the five-year update of the Tactical Basin Plan for the Lamoille River. That is a strategic guide for improving watershed health. It identifies “surface waters in need of restoration and protection, outlines a list of actions to achieve water quality goals, and identifies partners and funding critical to implementing those actions. The 2021 Lamoille Tactical Basin Plan will also include the Phase 3 Implementation Plan to reduce nutrient pollution (phosphorus) in Lake Champlain.”
Water quality is crucial to people, forests and wildlife and the 85-mile long Lamoille River and its basin covers a large area: 706 square miles or 7.5 percent of Vermont’s land.
The survey is on the Agency of Natural Resources website under the Department of Environmental Conservation.
At the library, in the works are new kids’ craft kits that are sent home, an elementary book club, new signage and updated flood control, which, thankfully, hasn’t been tested since the big ice jam three years ago. They will remain open for curbside service for the time being.
The recent library-sponsored Zoom talk by Tony Lehouillier was very successful and will be followed by two more. Eric Nuse will speak about his three-week visit to Scotland hiking, fishing and taking in the local folks and activities on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 4-5:30 p.m.
On March 14, Waterman Orchards’ Ben Waterman will talk about the basics of growing blueberries, strawberries and brambles from 4:30-6 p.m. These will be a welcome winter diversion, especially since the Conservation Commission has decided against presenting its March Gladness series. Look for that next year, when we can all snowshoe together again.
The Lamoille Chamber of Commerce Legislative Update Series will take place virtually on Mondays on Jan. 25, Feb. 22 and March 29 from 8-9:30 a.m. The area’s local representatives will give updates and take questions at these free, open to the public meetings. Pre-registration is required to obtain a link and questions for the legislators must be sent in advance; both are done at executivedirector@lamoillechamber.com.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
