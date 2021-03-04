Turnout was good on the Friday, Feb. 19, virtual meeting that introduced the public to the candidates for the two soon-to-be-vacated selectboard seats. After many years and a few years, respectively, Doug Molde and Kyle Nuse are stepping down.
Four candidates, Beth Foy, Eben Patch, Michelle French and Sophia Berard, vied for those seats and all demonstrated a willingness and ability to serve the town if elected. It was interesting that most of them had similar opinions and goals around most issues, though some were more prepared than others. It was also refreshing that neither seat went uncontested, showing a healthy change from some years when interest was low.
Interest and passions also run high in the village, where plans are being laid for the annual meeting on April 6. An informational meeting via Zoom will be held on March 29, with the time to be announced. Department heads, including the fire, water and electric departments, are expected to be on hand to answer questions. Due to a scheduling snafu, a special meeting will be held March 1 to approve the warning for the annual meeting, as well as to adopt the general budget.
Past trustee chair Gordy Smith will be honored with the dedication of the 2020 village report.
There’s no shortage of special meetings in the village. The board is working to set a date for one requested by a group of citizens in December. The holdup has been a fruitless quest for a moderator willing to conduct it. The search for that moderator continues and hopefully a meeting date will be set at the next trustee meeting on March 8.
•••
A reminder about drinking the water at the Cold Spring: there is a sign posted at the spring stating that the water is not tested and therefore should not be drunk. Lots of folks drink it anyway, but they do it at their own risk.
•••
How many times have you mumbled something naughty when driving down Railroad Street and been forced into one of those bottomless storm drains by an oncoming car? We’ve all been there. When asked about repairing those, the unhappy answer was this: “Meredith (Dolan, village manager) said the storm water infrastructure is very old and in bad condition.
“She was on a conference call this morning with the consultants working on the stormwater master plan. They did a 30 percent design for a new system to take stormwater away from Railroad Street and she brought up that we also need a design for pipes that lead up to that structure. She is going to have a conversation with Lamoille County Planning Commission about getting that designed so all the work can be done at once. We can’t seek state funds until we do a certain level of planning.”
It’s one of life’s axioms: nothing goes easy.
Some things just can’t be improved upon, so here it is, an important piece of advice from social media, in Kim Dunckley’s priceless words: “So, I can turn my skinny skis pretty good, but the awesome groomed trail at Old Mill Park was a challenge. Dog walkers: so glad you are enjoying it but please pick up (or move off the trail with a stick) the poop, so all can enjoy it.”
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
