Trees are fantastic, no doubt about it. Then again, sometimes they’re fantastic in the other sense of that word, as in wowie zowie, would you look at that weird tree? You’ll meet that fantastic sort of tree at the Johnson Arboretum opening. One of the new trees planted will be a Corylus ‘Red Dragon,’ and it’s a slam dunk that most folks will have never seen one.
Come help plant it and three other unique and interesting trees on Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m.-noon. While there, have a look at the landscape plan, do a scavenger hunt with the kids, eat cookies and celebrate with the tree board. Stay on past noon to help plant, fence and mulch. It’s at the old Duba Field, off Pearl Street; just look for the banner and walk under it.
On Saturday, May 29, from 9-10:30 a.m. take a wildflower walk with Roo Slagel, location still to be determined. It’s sponsored by the library, which can give more information or sign you up for the walk. Contact them at johnsoncirc@gmail.com or call 635-7141. The rain date is May 30.
The library is closed this week for renovations to the ramp and railing. They have voted to add a set of stairs with a railing off the ramp leading into the side yard, at a cost of $2,664, bringing the total cost of the project to $20,935. Costs will be covered by grants and capital expense funds.
•••
Calling all sugarhouses. The Johnson Historical Society is compiling records of sugarhouses, past and present, and would like anyone who has photos of past sugarhouses or has a sugaring operation to contact Linda Jones at silinjones@comcast.net or Barbara Backus at backusbj@gmail.com.
Village trustees will hold a special meeting on June 8 to elect a new member to the trustee board. The candidates are Tess Milner, Kyle Nuse, and Ken Tourangeau.
It’s good to know that Johnson still has its rural appeal. Along with spectacular views and woodsy roads, Suzanne Dodge is selling chicks and organic eggs, Paul McLure offers a vacuum-sealed farm-raised pig, Dan Perkins rototills, and Ben Waterman drives his tractor off his blueberry farm and down Route 15 when the need arises. We used to see those sights regularly; it’s comforting that Johnson retains some of its character.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
