Recently an acquaintance who has experience with libraries across the country mentioned the superior quality of Johnson’s library. With a limited budget and a small building, our librarians and the library board of trustees apply resourcefulness, creativity, efficiency and drive to produce quality programs, educating-while-fun kid’s activities that encourage reading and creative thinking, and a seemingly intuitive knowledge of what books will appeal to every library card holder. Want a book or resource they don’t have? They’ll get it. The library quietly upholds high standards year after year and is, in many taxpayers’ opinions, an over-the-top successful use of taxpayer dollars.
The popular afterschool program has been conducted under the tent behind the library while it has been warm, but unfortunately those days are coming to an end. An alternative site possibility is the large gathering room at the United Church — a good choice because of its space for distancing, the area in back that would allow outdoor activities and its proximity to the library. They’d like to start in November, but a concrete plan is on hold until it’s known what the pandemic picture will be at that time.
The library board passed a motion to increase the youth services librarian to 25 hours per week, making them eligible for insurance and retirement benefits. As well, a new position was proposed and unanimously passed that would create a five-hour weekly responsibility for an individual to manage the website, social media and to learn the new Aspen system.
According to library.com, “Aspen is a full-featured discovery system that integrates with e-content and other third-party providers, giving patrons comprehensive access to all of a library’s materials in one place. ... Discovery services bring these disparate systems together under a single search interface.”
Currently, the librarians have learned to use Aspen but haven’t had sufficient time to master it and agree that “attention to this system’s needs are much greater than just volunteer hours.” A new position description will be presented at the November board meeting.
•••
Cemetery fencing is required by state law and the selectboard has been attempting to provide it at the old Grow Cemetery on Waterman Road. It was originally located in Sterling and there is documentation that it was once fenced, though no deed has been found. It has some of the oldest inhabitants of Johnson and Sterling. There’s currently an issue with the neighboring landowner that can presumably be settled by a conversation and agreement between the landowner and a selectboard member.
For the foreseeable future, the Holcomb House will be open by appointment only and masks will be required in the building. The historical society’s September newsletter was an interesting story about Johnson’s pharmacies, with some swell old pictures of townspeople you might know. Look for further pictures and narration on the society’s Facebook page.
•••
Measures are being taken by the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and concerned citizens against the crime that has been happening in the village, on Railroad Street and at the Skate Park. A public discussion with Det. Chris Watson was well attended and primarily resulted in an exhortation to report what is seen that’s out of place. Call 911 only in an emergency; call the sheriff to leave a report. Security cameras are going up and a Neighborhood Watch has been formed on Railroad Street. Neighborhood Watch signs have been ordered, and the small cost will be split between the town and the sheriff’s department and they can be had by a request to the municipal building.
How about the foliage we had? Have you ever seen anything like it? Jaw-dropping astounding and ethereally beautiful hardly covers it. Remembering its fire should keep us all warm for the next five months.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
