It seems to me that mud season hasn’t hit our back roads as it has in the past, but I still managed to hit a pothole that left me with a car deemed unroadworthy by my mechanic. This diagnosis came at a time when our family is moving from one spot in Johnson to another — a process and build that has taken about a year, and we are coming in on a big move within a week.
I got the call from Tina, who laid out the necessary work in sympathetic, yet grim terms. Tina mentioned that it’s only Dan in the shop now, and he’s booked out for the next 15 days. Tina spoke to how busy they are, I spoke to how busy we were. Before we hung up, Tina said, “let me talk to Dan,” which could be translated in any number of ways: a warm hug or “we will figure this out,” are two examples.
Four days after that phone call, expecting to be car-less for at least another week or two, I got a call from Tina. My car was done and ready to be picked up. Turns out Dan put in extra hours outside of his normal working hours. I write this because I wanted to share in the good feeling of a good neighbor. Tina knows all about me and my family — I spend a good amount of time catching up with her after oil or tire changes.
Tina asks how my folks are doing, asks how Brian’s holding up with the house build, asks if I’m visiting Sophie while my car is in the shop. During this most recent visit, we talked about downed pines after a windstorm and recent meals cooked. We share such respect and camaraderie for one another. I don’t think I’ve ever said a word to Dan in person, but I have waved to him through the window from the office to the shop and thanked him for advice given on the phone. I feel cared for by both Tina and Dan in their consideration, comforted to have their skillfulness, conversations and patronage in Johnson. Thankful, too, to have my van back, earlier than expected, without any of the rattling noises.
On Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m., Vermont Studio Center will host a featured reading by writing program manager, Sarah Audsley, to celebrate her debut poetry collection, “Landlock X.” Sarah Audsley is a Korean American adoptee raised in rural Vermont, is a graduate of the Master of Fine Arts program for writers at Warren Wilson College and a member of The Starlings Collective. Audsley will read in the Red Mill Building on Pearl Street. This event is free and open to the public with a short Q&A and book signing to follow the reading.
Another opportunity to hear poet Sarah Audsley read from her newly published book of poetry will be at Minema Gallery on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. Artist Patty Hudak will give a short talk on the inspiration behind her work, sharing in her inspiration drawn both from poetry and the Vermont woodlands.
“Let’s Roll!” is a program through the Johnson SkatePark and Johnson Recreation that will run for six sessions at the park starting on Wednesday, June 14, and run subsequent Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. This program will be for children ages 6-12 and will be led by instructor Ian Hutchings, with encouraged parent and caregiver participation. Registration will be through Johnson Recreation, with scholarships and multi-child discounts available. Helmets, of course, will be required.
After seven years of serving the town of Johnson, Brian Story is stepping down from his position as Johnson Town Administrator. Thank you, Brian, for assisting and supporting the town, pushing the community forward and overseeing the many working parts that make Johnson what it is.
