Monday Night Bakes return to the Johnson Community Oven, located on Legion Field, School Street, on Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m. Come every Monday through July and August to help make and eat free wood-fired pizzas around our community’s hearth.
Elmore Mountain Bread dough is the base, while mozzarella and Jasper Hill Cheese, homemade sauce, Applegate pepperoni and Foote Brook Farm organic vegetables are the toppings.
The Community Oven Committee is pleased to announce that they are returning to pre-pandemic organizational ways: the community assembles the pizzas, while the oven committee stretches dough to use, bakes the pizzas and delivers them, hot and ready, to the community table, where slices are free for the taking.
On Monday, July 17, Johnson Public Library, Lanpher Memorial Library and Lamoille Family Center are bringing artist Steve Myott to Legion Field for a free puppet and mask presentation, as well as a community recycled art project, followed by a parade through Johnson.
Children and adults of all ages are welcome to join in this collaborative and creative community effort.
This workshop begins at 3 p.m., with Monday Night Bake following the parade.
Puppets and pizza may be the best pairing Johnson’s ever had.
After a several year hiatus, Vermont Week at Vermont Studio Center will return in November of 2023. As a fully funded residency for Vermont’s visual artists and writers, this investment in the larger artist community is symbolic of Vermont Studio Center’s role as a cornerstone of support for artists and writers living and working in Vermont. All accepted residents are provided with private accommodations, private studio space and all meals.
As a culmination of Vermont Week, all artists are invited to present their work in an open studio celebration, open and free to the public. Applications for November are accepted through July 31. To learn more and to apply, visit Vermont Studio Center’s website.
Lamoille County Field Days is right around the corner, and what better way to commemorate than by entering in the poster contest? The age categories are ages 2 to 4, 5 to 8, 9 to 12 and 13 to 18. The theme for this year is “Covered Bridge,” and the poster can be drawn, colored, painted, collaged, photoshopped or any other artistic means. The poster must be at least 12 inches by 22 inches and no larger than 24 inches by 22 inches.
Accurate information about Field Days 2023 must be included, and finished posters must be dropped off in the field days office on Wednesday, July 19, between 2-6:30 p.m. All posters meeting the criteria will be posted at the animal barn during Field Days (July 21-23), and all contestants will receive a ribbon. The winner of each age group will receive a free pass to Field Days on the date of their choice.
Last week I wrote about the Old Mill House at the end of Railroad Street, including the past and future of said building. While the future remains hopeful, I wanted to make a correction on my historical telling. The building was originally a farmhouse, owned by the Goodwin Family, most likely built earlier than 1900.
After the Goodwins, it was the Fournier Farm, and subsequently was purchased by the Talc Mill in the 1950s to create settling ponds for waste from the float plant. Dean West, a member of the historical society, remembers the Fournier Farm in the 1940s, as the place where he and his dad would go to get ice.
From farm to mill to food pantry, the walls undoubtedly hold the evolving history of this place. I’d like to wrap up with a big nod to West and the historical society; they are the history keepers who remind us of where we have been, with stories and memories to point us in the right direction toward where we are going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.