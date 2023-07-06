Monday Night Bakes return to the Johnson Community Oven, located on Legion Field, School Street, on Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m. Come every Monday through July and August to help make and eat free wood-fired pizzas around our community’s hearth.

Elmore Mountain Bread dough is the base, while mozzarella and Jasper Hill Cheese, homemade sauce, Applegate pepperoni and Foote Brook Farm organic vegetables are the toppings.

