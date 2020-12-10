“Winter is not a season, it’s an occupation.”So said Sinclair Lewis, a guy who must have lived in a northern climate. Blasting snowy winds in the early morning non-light on Saturday made it clear that we’re onto our new temporary job. Happy shoveling, everybody.
If you need cheering up, Dec. 12 is National Kitten Day. Nothing inspires a smile like a kitten.
The town and village merger is in the news again, with much discussion during the Nov. 23 joint meeting of the select board and village trustees. A merger report is being written by an independent party, which will present an overview about economics and functions. A vote concerning the merger is expected to take place at town meeting in March but it won’t be a vote on whether the town and village merge, but rather whether the town and village should explore a merger.
In order to have a decisive vote, countless details in a merger would have to be addressed, such as control of the village’s electric department and water/sewer systems and how the fire department would be situated in the future. Those aren’t included in the report. From the joint minutes of meeting: “If the town and village voted yes then we would go into the details and come back to the voters with a question of whether town and village should merge and then it would go to the Legislature. Kyle Nuse, selectboard, said that it was her understanding of the next step, that it would be an exploration, not a yes or no vote on a merger. Mike Dunham, selectboard, said if the town or village wants to continue it will cost $30,000-40,000 for a full study and take a few more years or even 10 years to get to the bottom of the question. Kyle said she thinks that is how long it takes most communities to figure this out.”
The aim of both the selectboard and trustees is to vote by Australian ballot on the merger question in March.
•••
The new Racial Justice Committee is up and running. The selectboard and village trustees have voted to share the cost of $20 per hour for a minute taker to record the meeting minutes; it’ll be Donna Griffiths, who does the selectboard and trustee’s minutes. You’ll find the new committee’s minutes on the town website under minutes and agendas.
Sadly, the recreation committee won’t be holding Drive-thru Donuts for Santa after all because of COVID’s high numbers. Check out their Facebook page and website for more information.
Here’s a reminder that the RTC shuttle bus needs riders to continue its valuable free service to those who need transportation. All you have to do is make a reservation at 888-6200 for the Johnson bus on the first and third Thursday of each month.
•••
Reading helps pass those long dark winter nights. Check out the new additions to the library’s collection of books, movies, and audio at johnsonpubliclibrary.com and take advantage of their expanded curbside pickup. The new schedule is Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Our over-the-top librarians are happy to help find or choose materials; just give them a call at 635-7141.
Not a techy? Here’s a swell idea. If you have questions about a technological problem or just want to learn about it, Teens Teaching Technology is for you. It happens by Zoom on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Get the details from Annie at 802-309-8158.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
