With help from Lamoille County Planning Commission’s Melanie Riddle, village representatives Diane Lehouillier and Kyle Nuse were awarded an AARP winter placemaking grant of $4,000 to be used in creating a welcoming, winter-friendly public space to bring folks out of the isolation. In Johnson’s case, it’s a matter of improving on what we already have, namely the winter activities at the Legion Field. Lehouillier said the ice rink has been put up and maintained by volunteer Brian Raulinitis. He has also built a temporary shed to house various tools and equipment for the rink and pizza oven. So far, we have fire pits on the field, and we are putting lights on the pizza oven, bandstand and over the ice rink. Benches and sleds have been ordered and skates are getting sharpened.
AARP grants are intended to inspire and educate community leaders and residents, as well as bring people together.
The library is an old hand at keeping us educated, entertained and interested over the winter. On Saturday, Jan. 15, its series of talks begins with local experts on organic veggie gardening, Tony and Joie Lehouillier of Foote Brook Farm. They’ll discuss anything related to vegetable growing, such as soil and pest management. Sign up by calling the library at 802-635-7141 or emailing johnsoncirc@gmail.com. It will be on Zoom and folks will be informed how to join the meetings a week prior to the event.
On Saturday, Feb.19, Eric Nuse will talk about wildlife tracking and identification. Part two of this program will take place in person on the following Saturday, Feb. 26. On March 19, Ron Kelly will bring his amazing photos and breadth of knowledge about insects. Lamoille County forester Emily Potter will talk about the invasive plants in the county on April 9. All programs are on Saturdays via Zoom from 4-5:30 p.m. Registration is by calling or emailing the library.
The historical society has an opening and is seeking a new member who will help with a wide variety of activities, from fundraising and protecting the society’s financial future and maintaining the Holcomb House, to curating their extensive collection of artifacts, recording Johnson residents’ memories and experiences and organizing various programs. Check it out at johnsonhistoricalsociety.org.
The merger question is expected to be on the ballot on March 3, Town Meeting Day, and making an informed opinion involves reading the study that was done two years ago, which can be found on the town website. Though generally accepted as flawed, it is the only study that has been done. As written, “Many services are already shared, for which the community should be commended. ... Merger would address an unfortunate competitive dynamic that some residents find troubling. We also see some evidence of ‘volunteer fatigue’ in the trustees and selectboard. Whether continued discussion about merger would be productive is a matter best left to the deliberations of the trustees and selectboard and, if deemed appropriate, the village and town meetings.” That means you, Johnsonites.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
