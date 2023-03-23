Our family has a mid-March tradition of meeting Rob Maynard just outside his sugarhouse to tap about 10 trees and hang buckets. It amazes me that Rob initiates this every year, in the height of his busy season, patiently helping the kids find the scars on the tree of years past, assisting them with locating the best spot to drill and then hammer in our tap.

Twenty minutes after we do this, the kids run back to their newly tapped trees and dip their mug into the bucket of fresh sap while Rob and I share a thermos of coffee and stories.

Patty Hudak

Artist Patty Hudak in her Vermont studio.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.