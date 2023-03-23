Our family has a mid-March tradition of meeting Rob Maynard just outside his sugarhouse to tap about 10 trees and hang buckets. It amazes me that Rob initiates this every year, in the height of his busy season, patiently helping the kids find the scars on the tree of years past, assisting them with locating the best spot to drill and then hammer in our tap.
Twenty minutes after we do this, the kids run back to their newly tapped trees and dip their mug into the bucket of fresh sap while Rob and I share a thermos of coffee and stories.
The sugarhouse was built in 1959 by Red Hooper, the previous owner of these woods. Even if Maynard didn’t tell me the story of the teenage boys who hid from the rain in the adjacent woodshed and burned down the sugarhouse because they were smoking cigarettes, I would have been able to tell it was built in 1959 by the earliest date written on the wall.
Every boil since the sugarhouse was rebuilt has been recorded this way, along with the how many gallons of syrup were produced. Some are written in pencil, some in marker. I noticed they had only boiled three times so far this year, but Rob mentioned casually over our coffee that the season was starting to ramp up — he paused — today.
When I think of land stewardship, I think of Maynard and Deb Ravenelle in the pureness of their devotion to their Sterling Mountain Farm. They manage 7,000 taps on the north side of Sterling Mountain and are the only wood-fired operation in Johnson of comparable size. They begin felling trees in August to be able to put up the 25 cords necessary to finish out the season. Their sugarbush is Audubon bird friendly and their syrup is organic.
Their forest management considers the diversity of their biome and reflects their respect for such. In other words, their woods are immaculate, clean and healthy. They hire part-time, seasonal help for tapping and checking lines, but inside the sugarhouse, it’s Rob and Deb running the show. They each have their roles within the process of boiling, which have been unspoken for many seasons now, since they are going on their 25th year sugaring on French Hill, 38th year of boiling in Johnson.
I can only imagine, based on what they have told me, that the sugaring season for them is very much like the newborn stage of parenthood. They have cameras in the sugarhouse and a monitor set up in their home so they can track the levels of the sap tanks. The sap dictates when they boil. This is the time of their year when they are exhausted yet steadfast, steered by increasingly unpredictable weather, grounded in the abundance of this season, these trees. I’m sure by the time this goes to print there will be steady plumes of smoke coming from the sugarhouse with Rob and Deb inside buzzing around like quiet bees, turning a seasonal phenomenon into the sweetest offering.
•••
The final presentation in the Johnson Conservation Commission’s March Gladness Series will be on Sunday, March 26, at 10 a.m. at the Johnson Public Library. Noel Dodge, a conservation commission member and wildlife biologist, will share information and pictures using iNaturalist, an app which helps identify and record the plants and animals found in Johnson.
•••
Minėmå Gallery has a new show, “Gyring Spiring,” by artist Patty Hudak, who is from Jericho and has a studio in Johnson at the Vermont Studio Center. From Hudak’s artist statement, she writes that her paintings “are an expression of the emotions that nature evokes within me, akin to the sentiments found in the poetry of W.B. Yeats. As a person of Irish descent, I am drawn to Yeats’ association of nature with spirituality … like Yeats, my work emerges from a set of daily practices, including daily drawing when I wake up, guided by my empty mind. This exploration seeks to find a visual representation of my mind, a connection to the supernatural and the ancient wisdom of our ancestors.” Hudak’s opening reception is Sunday, March 26 from 2 to 3 p.m.
