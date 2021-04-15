Johnson’s noted author of children’s books, Kaeti Vandorn, has nailed it again with a “sweetly encouraging look at the way friendship can mend heart and soul.” Following the recent publication of “Crabapple Cove,” Vandorn’s new book, “Monster Friends,” will hit the shelves June 1.
Reggie is a monster, a lonesome, troubled blob who has one eye and a big heart. What he doesn’t have and how his life is changed one summer by his equally fantastical, purple-spotted friend is the beginning of the story, which includes scary adventures and his amazing and weird abilities.
Vandorn is a multitalented author, who illustrates and writes her books beautifully. She delivers an important message. “Her rounded monster/animal characters are creatively varied and intriguing, and her storytelling simple but nuanced,” according to the latest Kirkus review. She’s an asset to Johnson as one of our town’s roster of writers, poets and artists. (She makes an awesome pile of cookies, too.)
Check out “Monster Friends” for your kids’ summer reading.
Jim Marvin was, in the Lamoille County Planning Commission’s words, “ a dedicated volunteer from Johnson whose unending energy and desire to learn served as a model by challenging us to improve upon our communities as a place to work and live.” In recognition of his many talents and achievements, the Jim Marvin two-part annual award for Community Service and Excellence in Project Design was created in 1992.
This year, the selectboard has voted to nominate our own Lois Frey, volunteer extraordinaire and all around wonderful person, as the nominee for community service. Her accomplishments are too numerous to list here, but we can look to her present leadership on the Johnson Conservation Commission and Johnson Historical Society, as well as her dedication to educational causes and willingness and ability to help anyone out who works for the community. She’s such an asset to Johnson; it’s hoped that she aces the award.
The selectboard has decided on a cost-saving measure; they’ve voted to do away with the paved sections on Plot and Ober Hill roads. Those were originally done to alleviate mud but the addition of improved materials should help that situation. The $64,000 that’s budgeted for paving can now be used for other projects in need, such as the library parking lot, St. John’s Street, McCuin Drive, and Crabtree Lane.
Nat Kinney voiced a pet peeve that many other folks have expressed: that the roads are getting too wide. Road Foreman Hugh Albright doesn’t think that will be necessary in these upcoming projects.
Lamoille County Conservation Commission has a grant to pay for the engineering study for replacing a metal culvert on Joe’s Brook under Foote Brook Road with a concrete box culvert that would improve fish habitat. A grant to do the $150,000 project would cover it, with a match by the town taking the form of labor and machinery, not cash. That’s a win-win.
Scribner Bridge repairs are finally on the agenda, to the relief of many. The selectboard will pursue an engineering grant for the project. Naturally, the cost has risen since the decision was passed at the 2020 town meeting to reserve $37,500 for the Scribner Bridge, but it’s hoped that that money will be used as a matching grant. Road work on the intersection at the bridge will probably happen this summer, though it’s not yet known whether FEMA will come through with funds for it.
Peter Hammond has been appointed to the Conservation Commission and Sophia Berard has joined the Racial Justice Committee.
Green Up Day is coming up on Saturday, May 1, and coordinator Shayne Spence tells us that, once again, there will be no events or crowds due to COVID. But Green Up will happen. After beautifying (aka picking up trash), wear a mask and take the bags to the green, Legion Field, Municipal Building, or Old Mill Park from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Contact Spence at 802-585-8591 or shaynewspence@gmail.com for green bags, or for information.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
