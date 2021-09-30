The arboretum is looking like fall, along with everything else. The smiling hydrangea blossoms have turned pink and those curiously shaped halesia seed pods are maturing. Plans are being made to transfer some exotic donated rhododendrons from Wolcott while there’s still time for them to put on some root growth.
Street signs pointing to the arboretum’s entrance will be installed shortly. That can be found under the banner on the south side of Pearl Street at the bottom of Clay Hill and is a town right-of-way that’s open to foot traffic only. The days of cars driving in are long gone.
•••
The Johnson Library’s dragon egg hunt was a big success last week as 29 hunters and some parents tracked clues through the village from the library down Main Street to the green, to the Cold Spring and up Pearl to the arboretum. They followed a story walk there until they found the golden eggs under the Acer pseudosieboldianum ‘Ice Dragon’ and Corylus ‘Red Dragon.’ Every hunter got a prize dragon figure and six lucky winners’ names were drawn to win a dragon treasure trove of puppet, golden egg, toy and books.
There’s a new story walk at the arboreteum where elementary school kids can read “Stars” by Mary Lyn Ray and Marla Frazee. Come any time. Bring a friend and have a picnic.
The after-school book group is back on Tuesdays in October, meeting at 3 p.m. behind the library. They’ll read Kenneth Opell’s science fiction novel “Bloom.” It’s on the Golden Dome list and is geared for students grades 4-8 but the library welcomes anyone who wishes to join in. Pick up your book at the library or email kristen.johnsonlibrary@gmail.com for more information.
•••
At the Gomo Town Forest, the conservation commission has arranged for Greg Fatigate to bush hog three fields. To get the hard-to-reach places, he’ll do it with a walk-behind mower as well as a tractor.
•••
Vermont Fish and Wildlife will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 5, about several changes to Vermont’s endangered and threatened species rule. It’s an in-person meeting at the pavilion auditorium at 109 State Street, Montpelier. Until Wednesday, Oct. 13, you can also email comments to anr.pwpubliccomment@vermont.gov. The list of changes is extensive and adds more species than it removes.
Among the species added to the list as endangered are the American bumblebee, which hasn’t been documented since 2000, and the eastern meadowlark, which has had a 95 percent population decline since 1981, as well as several rare plants that are found in as few as one location in Vermont.
Common tern nesting islands, four spiny softshell turtle nesting beaches, and the largest bat hibernaculum in New England are to be designated as critical habitat. The good news is the recovery of the bald eagle, which now has enough population in Vermont and parts of New York and New Hampshire to meet the criteria to be removed from the list. In 2020, 64 fledgling eagles were found in Vermont.
For the whole list and other proposed changes, go to vtfishandwildlife.com.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.