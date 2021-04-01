Who doesn’t like a foray to the Green River Reservoir? Add to that Ron Kelly’s fantastic photos of wildlife and flora, and you have a recipe for a good trip, even if you are traveling virtually. Kelly’s presentation is Sunday, April 11, 4:30-6 p.m. and all are welcome to register with a call to the library at 635-7141 or an email to johnsoncirc@gmail.com. The Zoom link will be provided.
Coming up in May will be an in-person bird and a wildflower walk. The library calls these excursions the Public Library Educational Series, but they just sound like fun.
•••
The town and village are working together to donate labor and materials for infrastructure for the new trailhead building at Old Mill Park. Though money is in short supply, they’ve worked out the basic landscaping and electrical necessities.
The electrical component of the trailhead percent project is a first step in the bigger goal of bringing lighting to the park, which would enable night games and would be the only such venue in the county.
Along with the welcome center building that will direct trail travelers to town, lighting would be a real win-win situation for the town, village, businesses, and residents. It will be awesome when it is done, according to some selectboard members and citizens.
•••
Nobody needs to be told of the stress and discomfort caused by the coronavirus. The last year has been a long and terrible one. Vermont flags have recently been at half-staff to mark the first anniversary of a Vermont death on March 19.
It also won’t come as a surprise that we’ve helped to survive it by indulging in sugar and junk food. They’re comfort food, after all. Not surprisingly, “around one in five global consumers said they were being less attentive to calorie intake,” according to candyindustry.com, while uschamber.com tells us that “the stress and chaos of 2020 contributed to an 8 percent increase in snack (both sweet and salty) consumption and a 4 percent increase in in-home snack breaks.”
Another survey revealed that 75 percent of U.S. consumers said they have found comfort and escapism in chocolate. So what’s new? It happened during the Spanish flu, too. Hershey’s, in business for 143 years, has seen strong growth in chocolate.
As of Sept. 1, 2020, they’d had a 16.6 percent rise in sales of chocolate, selling “nearly one billion pounds of chocolate in 2020, and over 1.5 billion candy bars (king and regular size).” We are all so human.
“Nearly 80 percent (79 percent) of global consumers say they plan to eat and drink healthier as a result of COVID-19.”
And FYI: National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day is April 2.
In the end, we all follow George Woodard’s theory of the Common Sense Variable of Flexibility. Or, we all do what we can, whether it’s getting out, economic development, or survival of the ... fattest.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
