It was such a pleasure last week to once again attend a play by the Lamoille County Players at the Hyde Park Opera House, and not just any play, either. “Clue” was fantastic, full of clever dialogue, double entendres, pratfalls and snarky asides. Everybody in the production was memorable and it was a toss-up as to whether Chris Demars or Sam Lewis stole the show, which tells you just how entertaining Sam Lewis was.
Next up will be “Elf the Musical” for a little Christmas in July on the last two weekends of the month.
There was a mix-up on the author of the winning comment in the Stuck Truck contest at the Arbor Day celebration: it was Kelly Locke, not Noel Dodge. That wins Kelly her very own Johnson Arboretum T-shirt.
The stuck truck has been removed from the arboretum to everybody’s relief.
Discussions are underway by the town about creating a job description for a new grant writer. That person will further economic development and may be the point person focusing on the town’ use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, developing the Jewett property, and other opportunities. The person chosen will work 20 or fewer hours and have specific focus and expectations. The voters approved an expenditure of $40,000 for this position.
Great finds are gently used, they’re reasonably priced and there’s something for every occasion at the United Church Thrift Shop.
Check out the green way to buy clothes on Saturday morning from 9 a.m.-noon behind the church on Main Street.
Another green way to go is green burial, an idea that’s well suited to Vermont. The library will host a presentation on Saturday, May 21, 4-5:30 p.m. that will explain the state’s rules around them. Legal in Vermont, green burial is still largely unknown.
Library trustee Jen Burton has recent experience with one and will discuss the process and answer questions during this free Zoom presentation. Contact the library to register or for information at johnsoncirc@gmail.com or by calling 635-7141.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.