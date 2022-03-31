This week’s biggest news isn’t news: the village election will take place on Tuesday, April 5, at the municipal building. Voting is by Australian ballot and polls will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Absentee ballots are available at the municipal building and must be turned in to the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 4.
The agenda is fairly short this year. Voters will be asked to approve a budget of $436,956, with $112,055 to be raised by taxes and to authorize trustees “to raise, appropriate and expend up to $30,000 for the purpose of community and economic development?”
There’s a lively race for two trustee seats as well: BJ Putvain and Steve Hatfield are up for reelection. Darrell Wescom is running as a write-in for Steve Hatfield’s seat, while BJ’s position is being challenged by Lynda Hill. Support for all has been vociferous and frequent, which is a healthy sign in a democracy.
•••
As always, interesting things are going on at the library. In conjunction with Hyde Park’s Lanpher Library, Johnson will host a community book discussion about the New York Times bestseller “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. Zoom meetings will take place on Thursday, April 14, and Thursday, May 19, both from 6:30-8 p.m. The first is to get acquainted, learn expectations and distribute books. The second will be for discussion. To register, call the library at 802-635-7141, the Lanpher at 802-888-4628, or email kristenjohnsonlibrary@gmail.com or lanpherlibrary.org.
The last of the library’s winter educational series is invasive plants in Lamoille County, on Zoom, with county forester Emily Potter. She will discuss non-native plants and their environmental impact, how they threaten the ecosystem and what can be done about them. Johnson is full of destructive invasives; one has only to look at the explosion of growth of Japanese knotweed, bush honeysuckle and goutweed on the Lamoille and Gihon riverbanks and the resulting disappearance of native plants to understand the size of the problem. Learn all about it on Saturday, April 9, from 4-5:30 p.m. Register by calling the library.
The library is back to regular hours and masks are no longer mandated, though they are recommended.
The skatepark is planning big things for 2022. Though no final plans have made, discussion has taken place about a skate competition or jam session at the park with live music, competition and judges, and a street jam atmosphere. There are sponsors willing to support it. Pre-pandemic bike clinics may be renewed, valuable for their mentoring of kids by older folks. A spring cleanup party is in the works, along with repairs to the bike trails. The Skate the Arts camp, offering skateboarding and art, will take place again this summer. New paving may be on the horizon. All of it will include fun.
•••
Nothing says spring like a vernal pool unless it’s a salamander crossing the road. Check it all out at a free webinar on Tuesday, April 12, 7-8 p.m, presented by the Vermont Land Trust. They’ll talk vernal pools: their story and how to protect them. Register at vlt.org/events/vernalpools.
Vernal pools are easy to overlook, as they only appear in the spring and disappear in the beginning of summer. But they’re very important ecosystems and are critical breeding grounds for amphibians, insects, shrimp and plants, providing food for birds and mammals.
For fun, the Morrisville Fire Department will host a community Easter breakfast on Sunday, April 3, and all are welcome. Firefighters will serve from 8 a.m. to noon, or while the food lasts.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
